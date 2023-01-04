Jets drop sixth straight loss in Florida tournament Published 12:05 am Wednesday, January 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

FT. MYERS, FL – The South Georgia Technical College Jets dropped to 3 – 9 overall this season after the 25th ranked National Junior College Athletic Association Florida Southwestern Pirates took a 92 – 59 victory in the Florida SouthWestern Classic tournament in Ft. Myers, FL.

This was the sixth consecutive loss for the Jets and they are hoping to turn that streak around today when they match-up with State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in their second game of the Florida SouthWestern Classic Tournament. This will be the Jets last game before returning home to open up the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) conference match-ups and a chance to advance to the GCAA end of the season tournament.

Deonte Williams, a 6’ 6” guard from Sydney, Australia, led the Jets in scoring with a total of 14 points and four rebounds. He was joined in double-figures by Nathan Wilson, Aaron Pitts, Jr., and Kallin Fornseca.

Wilson, a 6’ 8” sophomore forward from Auckland, New Zealand, tossed in 12 points and had six rebounds for the Jets. Sophomore Aaron Pitts, a 6’ 4” guard from Columbus, GA came away with 11 points and then Kallin Fornseca added 10 points to close out the double-digit scoring for the Jets. Other Jets who added points included freshman Justin Evans with six, Ryann Djoussa with four points and nine rebounds, and Noah Barrett with two points.

Despite losing by 33 points, the Jets managed to take the lead four times and tied the game twice early on. The first half ended with Florida SouthWestern ahead 35 – 28. Florida SouthWestern outscored the Jets 57 – 31 in the second half to clinch the 92 – 59 victory.

Following the game today against State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota, the Jets will return home for a conference double-header on Saturday, January 7th. The Lady Jets will open the double-header with a 1 p.m. conference game against Georgia Highlands and the Jets will follow with their first conference game at 3 p.m. against East Georgia and former SGTC head coach Travis Garrett.

South Georgia Tech had been ranked number one in the GCAA Men’s basketball Coaches preseason rankings and East Georgia was fifth in the same poll. East Georgia is bringing a 6 – 4 overall record to the match-up.

South Georgia State College is currently leading the GCAA standings with a 10 – 3 record. They are followed by Albany State at 8 – 3 and Southern Crescent Tech at 6 – 3. Andrew College and Gordon College are both 8 – 5 followed by East Georgia at 6 – 4. Central Georgia Tech is currently 6 – 5, followed by Georgia Highlands at 5 – 8 and South Georgia Tech at 3 – 9. The men’s teams begin conference play this week.