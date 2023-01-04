SGTC Announces President’s List for Fall Semester Published 4:23 pm Wednesday, January 4, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford recently announced the college’s President’s List for the fall semester, which included nearly 100 students from around the area and several other states.

To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must be enrolled full time (12 or more credit hours) in an associate degree or diploma program and have a 4.0 GPA for that semester’s coursework. Those students who qualified included:

Calhoun County: Huriel Martin Roblero Lopez of Morgan, Diesel Equipment Technology.

Cherokee County: Rosemary Sanchez of Woodstock, Automotive Technology.

Clay County: Jakia Tynae Cox of Fort Gaines, Culinary Arts.

Crisp County: Valerie Rena Barber of Cordele, Sports and Fitness Management; Kaylee S. Holmes of Cordele, Business Technology; Jessie A. Kilgore of Cordele, Welding and Joining Technology; Keviontae Damarion McKenzie of Cordele, Automotive Technology; Stevie E. Sanders of Cordele, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Kimolyn T. Taylor of Cordele, Cosmetology; Mitchell B. Turton of Cordele, Presicion Machining & Manufacturing; Joseph Yarbrough of Cordele, Computer Support Specialist.

Dekalb County: Aidan Hunter Gourgues of Atlanta, Welding and Joining Technology; Mohammad Zakaria Mahamood of Doraville, Drafting Technology.

Dooly County: Darrick Jerell Bryant of Vienna, Criminal Justice Technology; Rachel Davis of Vienna, Business Technology; Massey Evans of Byromville, Electrical Systems Technology; Pamela Faith Jordan of Vienna, Cosmetology.

Douglas County: Garrett James Whitson of Douglasville, Motorsports Vehicle Technology.

Fayette County: Adriana Ann Szuch of Fayetteville, Welding and Joining Technology.

Hancock County: Jychera Sherice Fluellen of Sparta, Marketing Management.

Harris County: Lindsey Paige Drawdy of Cataula, Diesel Equipment Technology; Alaina G. Worthington of Fortson, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Henry County: Eric V. Bailey of McDonough, Drafting Technology; Bryan Keith Berryhill of McDonough,

Sports and Fitness Management; Noah Smith of McDonough, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

Houston County: Donald A. Gooden of Kathleen, Culinary Arts; Jordan Spencer Scafidi of Warner Robins,

Criminal Justice Technology.

Jeff Davis County: Jutti Jykel King of Hazlehurst, Electrical Systems Technology.

Lee County: Lindsey B. Harrell of Leesburg, Cosmetology; Chase Riley Reeves of Leesburg, Automotive

Technology; George Layton Webb of Smithville, Electrical Systems Technology.

Macon County: Kiara Bryant of Oglethorpe, Accounting; Derek Harrison of Oglethorpe, Marketing

Management; Cameron D. Hillsman of Montezuma, Aircraft Structural Technology, Shabrya M. Jefferson

of Ideal, Aircraft Structural Technology; Miracle Marshalyn McKeller of Ideal, Early Child Care and

Education; Darryl Rumph of Montezuma, Criminal Justice Technology; Zar’Ria M. Warren of Oglethorpe,

Cosmetology.

Marion County: Bernard Bryan of Buena Vista, Diesel Equipment Technology; Amber Kristina Crumbley

of Buena Vista, Criminal Justice Technology; Wyatt M. Morgan of Buena Vista, Diesel Equipment

Technology; Ashley Nicole Scott of Buena Vista, Medical Assisting.

McDuffie County: David W. Workman of Thomson, Agricultural Technology.

Muscogee County: Kelli Lee Ann Rees of Midland, Precision Machining & Manufacturing.

Oglethorpe County: Quina Fudge-Ammons of Oglethorpe, Marketing Management; Landon Griffin of

Oglethorpe, Accounting.

Schley County: Tawana Baisden of Ellaville, Marketing Management; Ashlyn Childs of Ellaville, Criminal

Justice Technology; Haley A. Lamberth of Ellaville, Criminal Justice Technology.

Sumter County: Amy Adams of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; David Ray Battle of Americus, Automotive Technology; Alice Faye Bridges of Americus, Culinary Arts; Mary Brook Ciani of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Kendell N. Coley of Americus, Networking Specialist; Janelle Dodson of Americus, Culinary Arts; Mara Grantham of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Dominic Peyton Hodgins of Cobb, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Latrida Lewis of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Angel R. Mathis of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Yashica McCoy of Americus, Early Childhood Care and Education; Shakiya McDonald of Americus, Marketing Management; Lanorris Milledge of Americus, Culinary Arts; Makyre Payne of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Anna McKenzie Rees of Leslie, Cosmetology; Zyion Reid of Americus, Diesel Equipment Technology; Joden Lee Richards of Leslie, Networking Specialist; Loes Rozing of Americus, Sports and Fitness Management; Margaret Ruvalcaba of Americus, Firefighter/EMSP; Alexis Salazar-Sanchez of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology; Ja’leciya Z. Tullis of Americus, Criminal Justice Technology; Maurice Lashaun Williams of Americus, Computer Support Specialist; Walter Williams of Cobb, Motorsports Vehicle Technology; Toby Aaron Wilson of Americus, Diesel Equipment Technology; Angel Young of Leslie, Accounting.

Talbot County: Blake Hugh Oliver of Talbotton, Aviation Maintenance Technology.

Taylor County: Derrick D. Carson of Butler, Culinary Arts; Megan E. Church of Mauk, Early Childhood Care and Education; Lawrence R. Starling of Mauk, Aircraft Structural Technology.

Telfair County: Tyree J. McRae of Jacksonville, Diesel Equipment Technology.

Thomas County: Jared S. Anderson of Thomasville, Precision Machining and Manufacturing.

Washington County: Jonathan Mobley of Tennille, Agricultural Technology.

Webster County: Jamie Cole Rowland of Preston, Welding and Joining Technology.

Out-of-state: Jacob Blankenship of Oxford, AL, Agricultural Technology; Forrest W. White of Rockford, AL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Hunter Layne Barbree of Green Cove Springs, FL, Electric Power Generation; Thaddeus Beavers of Alachua, FL, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Samuel Feleay of Topeka, KS, Electric Power Generation; David Ferguson of Ethel, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Jake Tompkins of French Camp, MS, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Dion Jerquest Wilson of Fulton, MS, Electric Power Generation; Patrick Hamby of Stanley, NC, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Andrew Davis Green of Prosperity, SC, Electric Power Generation; Blake Jackson Estep of Telford, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Joseph Azyriah Jolly of Gordonsville, TN, Industrial Mechanical Systems; Benjamin Smelcer of Dandridge, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Justin E. Troglin of Crossville, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Andrew Scott Turner of Murfreesboro, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Kevin W. Yates of Knoxville, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology; Karson Kendall Richmond of Johnson City, TN, Heavy Equipment Service Technology.

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs. For more information, visit www.southgatech.edu.