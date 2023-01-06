Area Beat Report January 5, 2023
Published 4:05 pm Friday, January 6, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Fench, Reginald Jamal (In Jail), 47, Failure to Appear
- Simmons, Corey Anderson, 28, Tampering with evidence
- Sims, Quantvis Deonte, 30, Theft By Taking – Felony/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Swinnie, Jasmin Breeta (In Jail), 31, Simple Assault-Family Violence/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Wiley, John Robert (In Jail), 40, Burglary – 1st Degree
- Wingfield, Mark (In Jail), 53, Driving while license suspended or revoked/Driving too fast for conditions
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media incident Reports
1/5
- 220 Ed Carson Rd. SC 21 at 8:42 a.m., Unsecured Door
- 122 Jenkins Rd. at Sam Package Store at 10:43 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 3178 Mt. Zion Church Rd. at Autry State Prison at 11:27 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 126 US Hwy 280 W at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 12:33 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 15151 Alcovy Rd. at Newton Detention Center at 3:20 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- 108 Johnson St. at 4:01 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 321 Lacross Rd. at Lot 28 at 4:02 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Tommy Hooks Rd. at Brady Rd. at 7:22 p.m., Traffic Stop/Obscured or missing license plate
- 681 Holman Rd. at 7:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- US Hwy 280 E. at Mile Marker 19 at 8:59 p.m., Speeding
- 320 Parkers Crossing Rd. at 11:25 p.m., Welfare Check
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 1:28 p.m., Speeding/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- 601 Youngs Mill Rd. at 1:33 a.m., Welfare Check
1/6
- 2106 GA Hwy 19 South at 12:59 a.m., Accident involving Deer