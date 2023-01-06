Cecilia Ann Scott Chambless Published 12:14 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Cecilia Ann Scott Chambless went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 4th, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born October 2, 1948 to the late Melvin and Anne Scott; and more affectionately known to those that loved her as “Memaw”. Memaw was born and raised in Americus, GA where she worked at Sumter Regional Hospital and Metalux for many years. She was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church in Albany, GA and was a devoted Christian. If you were ever blessed to meet Memaw then you knew right away that she was a Jesus follower. She loved harder than anyone you’ve ever met. She was always there to lend a hand and pull you back up when you were down. She was the most selfless person, always putting others needs above her own. She was outgoing and never met a stranger. She loved to laugh and was actually the funniest person you would ever meet, even without her trying to crack a joke. She loved going to the beach, going shopping and going out to eat. Although she loved those things, they were nothing to her if she couldn’t spend the time with people she loved. She loved her family so much. For Memaw it was always about the fellowship, the love she got to share, and the blessings she was able to give. Memaw will truly be missed by many. To know her was to love her, and if you were blessed to know her then you also knew she loved you. Memaw leaves behind many family members who loved her. Husband, Richard Chambless of Dawson. Son, Allen (Suzanne) Usry of Americus. Step Son Richie (Rachel) Chambless of Columbus, Step Daughter Beth (Larry) McConnell of Ocilla, Granddaughter Amber Usry, Christina McConnell, Zack McConnell, Lucus Chambless, Eileen Chambless, Elliot Chambless, and Lorelei Chambless. She also leaves behind her chihuahua, Charlie, whom she loved very much. Although our hearts ache and we will miss Memaw more than words can describe, we know she is sitting high in Heaven at the feet of Jesus. May we all be more like Memaw, live and love to the fullest, and strive to be more like Jesus in every breath.

Graveside services will be held on Sunday, January 8, 2023 at 2pm at the Cemetery of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1256 US Highway 280 Americus, Ga. The family will receive friends & family 1 hour prior to the service, at the Cemetery.

Mrs. Cecilia was preceded in death by her parents Melvin Scott & Anne Varnum Scott, her brother Randy Scott, and her grandson Christian Ray McConnell.

