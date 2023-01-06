Evans scores 25 to lead Panthers to victory over Fitzgerald Published 1:18 am Friday, January 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sumter County senior guard Cameron Evans poured in 25 points to help lead the Panthers to a 66-40 victory over Fitzgerald in their first Region 1-AA contest of the season on Thursday, January 5 at the Panther Den on the Sumter County High School campus.

In addition to Evans’ outstanding performance, two other Panthers scored in double figures. Senior forward Brandon Pope scored 12 points and senior guard Devon Dowdell chipped in 11. SCHS junior shooting guard Corey Wright and senior center Latravus Angry each chipped in six points for the Panthers in the winning cause.

From the tip off, the Panthers took control of the game by going on a 21-6 run in the first quarter and had a 32-8 lead at halftime. SCHS was outscored 22-21 in the third quarter, but the Panthers continued to maintain their double-digit lead and went on to secure a 66-40 victory.

Having defeated Central Christian 73-34 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta back on December 28, the Panthers (4-5, 1-0) have now won two straight games and will try to increase their winning streak to three games when they travel down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 to take on Cook High School in another Region 1-AA contest. Tip off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, January 7, the Panthers will play their third game of a three-day triple-header when they host Lee County at 7:30 p.m.