Winless no more: Lady Panthers earn first win of the season Published 4:56 pm Saturday, January 7, 2023

From Staff Reports

ADEL, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) finally got rid of the goose egg. They went down to Adel, GA on Friday, January 6 and defeated the Cook Lady Hornets 56-50 to earn their first win of the season.

It was a close contest throughout and the Lady Hornets had a 37-36 lead at the end of the third quarter, but SCHS got six points each in the fourth quarter from Kamiyah Barron, Trelisha Williams and Madison Shelton. That fourth quarter scoring between those three players ended up leading the Lady Panthers to that elusive first victory of the 2022-23 season.

Barron led the Lady Panthers in scoring with 18 points and Williams was also in double figures with 10 points. D’Eria Clark chipped in eight points and Ja’Nya Edwards scored seven for the Lady Panthers in the winning cause.