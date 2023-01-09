Area Beat Report January 6 through 9
Published 1:40 pm Monday, January 9, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 40, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
- Brown, Ro’Shon Jerome (In Jail), 38, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to property
- Coleman, Joshua Leviticus (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
- Hall, Eric Cantrell (Bonded Out), 39, Battery
- Heath, Granite Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
- Mullins, Keegan Bernard (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
- Schofield, Demero Quintez (In Jail), 21, Housing for Macon County
- Swinnie, Jasmine Breeta (Bonded Out), 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Simple Assault
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/6
- 2106 GA Hwy 19 S. at 12:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 212 Desoto Seed Farm Road at 2:13 p.m., Assist Another Agency
- Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 7:25 p.m., Assist Motorist
- 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store at 9:55 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
- Lamar Rd. at US Hwy 280 E. at 10:15 p.m., Roadway Blocked
- 359 Upper River Rd. at 11:10 p.m., Accident Report
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704 at 11:11 p.m., Simple Battery
- 156 Jenkins Rd. at 11:48 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
- GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 5:29 a.m., Livestock in Road
- 2186 Hooks Mill Rd. at 8:07 a.m., Theft
- 1092 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Animal Complaint
- 0 Middle Flint to Bradley Center Column at 5:21 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- Tulip and Violet Dr. at 8:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/No proof of insurance /Motorcycle Equipment not used properly
1/7
- 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 126 Pecan Terrace at 5:11 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1022 GA Hwy 49 N at 12:11 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704 at 12:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 118 County Road 45 North at Lot #19 Plains RV Park at 2:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 222 Murphy Mill Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Shots Fired
- 148 George Dr. at 9:35 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Sunset Park at Bumphead Rd. at 5:31 a.m., traffic stop/tag light violation
- 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 3:30 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign
1/8
- 113 Hidden Dr. at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 280 W. at 7:20 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 998 GA Hwy 30 West at 2:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 118 County Rd. 45 North at 3:09 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 961 Shiloh Rd. at 6:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 525 GA Hwy 27 E. at 9:45 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 331 Lacross Rd. at 11:18 p.m., Deer Accident Report
- 181 Memorial Mile at 11:41 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 286 Cartwright Rd. at 1:30 a.m., Shots Fired
- 1967 GA Hwy 308 at 3:40 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 205 US Hwy 19 S. at 3:42 a.m., Accident Report
1/9
- McLittle Bridge Rd. at Lee St. Rd. at 2:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
- 148 Cantey Rd. at 3:04 a.m., Alarm Activation