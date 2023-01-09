Area Beat Report January 6 through 9

Published 1:40 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Kendrell Bernard (In Jail), 40, Theft By Shoplifting/Failure to Appear
  • Brown, Ro’Shon Jerome (In Jail), 38, Aggravated Assault/Cruelty to Children in third degree/Criminal Damage to property
  • Coleman, Joshua Leviticus (In Jail), 42, Probation Violation
  • Hall, Eric Cantrell (Bonded Out), 39, Battery
  • Heath, Granite Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
  • Mullins, Keegan Bernard (In Jail), 31, Probation Violation
  • Schofield, Demero Quintez (In Jail), 21, Housing for Macon County
  • Swinnie, Jasmine Breeta (Bonded Out), 31, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Simple Assault

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/6

  • 2106 GA Hwy 19 S. at 12:59 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 212 Desoto Seed Farm Road at 2:13 p.m., Assist Another Agency
  • Hwy 280 E. at District Line Rd. at 7:25 p.m., Assist Motorist
  • 227 Jenkins Rd. at Sam’s Country Store at 9:55 p.m., Theft by Shoplifting
  • Lamar Rd. at US Hwy 280 E. at 10:15 p.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 359 Upper River Rd. at 11:10 p.m., Accident Report
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704 at 11:11 p.m., Simple Battery
  • 156 Jenkins Rd. at 11:48 p.m., Theft By Taking – Misdemeanor
  • GA Hwy 49 N about Mile Post 24 at 5:29 a.m., Livestock in Road
  • 2186 Hooks Mill Rd. at 8:07 a.m., Theft
  • 1092 Salters Mill Rd. at 10:53 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 0 Middle Flint to Bradley Center Column at 5:21 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • Tulip and Violet Dr. at 8:24 p.m., Traffic Stop/No proof of insurance /Motorcycle Equipment not used properly

1/7

  • 189 Mockingbird Dr. at 11:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 126 Pecan Terrace at 5:11 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1022 GA Hwy 49 N at 12:11 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 900 Southwestern Circle Apt. 704 at 12:39 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 118 County Road 45 North at Lot #19 Plains RV Park at 2:03 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 222 Murphy Mill Rd. at 3:12 p.m., Shots Fired
  • 148 George Dr. at 9:35 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Sunset Park at Bumphead Rd. at 5:31 a.m., traffic stop/tag light violation
  • 343 Sam Bradley Rd. at 1:27 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Rainbow Terrace at Roney St. at 3:30 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign

1/8

  • 113 Hidden Dr. at 9:40 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 280 W. at 7:20 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 998 GA Hwy 30 West at 2:56 p.m., Domestic Disturbance/Aggravated Assault/Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 118 County Rd. 45 North at 3:09 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 961 Shiloh Rd. at 6:13 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 525 GA Hwy 27 E. at 9:45 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 331 Lacross Rd. at 11:18 p.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 181 Memorial Mile at 11:41 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 286 Cartwright Rd. at 1:30 a.m., Shots Fired
  • 1967 GA Hwy 308 at 3:40 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 205 US Hwy 19 S. at 3:42 a.m., Accident Report

1/9

  • McLittle Bridge Rd. at Lee St. Rd. at 2:44 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 148 Cantey Rd. at 3:04 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

 

 

 

