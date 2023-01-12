Area Beat Report January 11 through 12
Published 9:02 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Deverger, Ezekial (Sentenced), 58, Sentenced for seven days
- Johnson, Atalie Breanna (In Jail), 22, Possession and use of drug related object
- Williams, Landarius Jajuan (Sentenced), 33, Probation Violation
- Chambers, Kentavious Devon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
- Cochran, Nicklaus Lee (In Jail), 25, Possession of Methamphetamine/Possession of Marijuana less than an oz.
- Gillis, Casey Ryan (In Jail), 24, Burglary – 1st degree
- Hood, Gregory Dante (Back for Court), 40, Back for Court
- Lowe, Larry Joe (In Jail), 64, Holding for Webster County
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/11
- 850 Flintside Dr. at 12:50 a.m., Civil Matter
- SGTC Parkway at 1 a.m., Traffic Stop/tail light required
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia St. at 3:17 a.m., Expired or no registration or title/No proof of insurance/Possession and use of drug related object
- 1526 GA Hwy 280 East at 8:47 a.m., Subject threatening to walking in the roadway
- US Hwy 19 S at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 12:39 p.m., Warning for failure to yield
- 924 Hooks Mill Rd. at 12:56 p.m., Livestock in Road
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Post 24 at 1:56 p.m., Livestock in Road
- 130 Haralson Road Crisp County at 2:26 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
- US Hwy 19 N at MP 16 at 3:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- Bagley St. at Ferguson St. at 4:15 p.m., Information for officer
- 247 Hwy 27 E. at 10:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 3 at US Hwy 280 East at 11:53 p.m., traffic stop/no tag displayed
1/12
- SGTC Parkway at Bumphead Rd. at 12:12 a.m., Traffic Stop/headlight violation
- SGTC Parkway at Success Ave. at 1:21 a.m., Traffic Stop