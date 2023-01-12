Lady Raiders edge out Tiftarea in low-scoring defensive struggle Published 10:50 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) fought the Lady Panthers of Tiftarea Academy in a low-scoring defensive battle, but were able to come out on top by the score of 39-35 on Tuesday, January 10 at the Melvin Kinslow Gymnasium.

“I’m super proud of our team tonight,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “Our defensive effort was unbelievable.”

Morgan Weaver led the Lady Raiders with 11 points and Riley Mitchell chipped in nine. Mary Beth Easterlin was able to chip in eight points, Lauren Duke had five, J.C. Bailey scored four points and Anslee Rooks chipped in two to round out the SAR scoring.

The win puts the Lady Raiders at 13-1 overall on the season and 2-0 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings.

SAR will try to improve to 14-1 overall and 3-0 region play when they host Brookwood (11-6) on Friday, January 13 at 6:15 p.m.