Panthers extend winning streak to six with wins over Berrien and Dodge County Published 2:42 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Panthers are on fire. The extended their winning streak to six games with a 67-44 victory at Berrien in Nashville, GA on Friday, January 13 and followed that up the very next day with a hard-fought 56-51 victory at home against Dodge County.

The Panthers are now 9-5 overall on the season and they are in first place in the GHSA Region 1-AA standings.

In the win at Berrien, Brandon Pope led all scorers with 22 points and Devon Dowdell chipped in 11 points in the winning cause. In the win over Dodge County on Saturday at the Panther Den, Pope was on fire again with 25 points and Dowdell poured in 13.

The Panthers will try to extend their winning streak to seven when they host Crisp County in the “Battle of the Flint” on Monday, Martin Luther King Day, at 4:30 p.m.