Jones Near Perfect as #10 GSW Wins 11th Straight Published 12:07 am Tuesday, January 17, 2023

From Staff Reports

AIKEN, S.C. – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to 11 games with a 75-72 victory over USC Aiken on Saturday afternoon in the Convocation Center.

Ava Jones had a big game recording a team-high 19 points, while shooting 70 percent from the field. Jones was one of four Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, along with Kayla Langley (18 points), Jacquelyn Levay (13 points) and Jolicia Williams (11 points).

GSW improved its record to 14-1 on the season and remains undefeated in Peach Belt Conference play at 6-0.

The Lady Hurricanes dominated in both bench scoring and points in the paint. The GSW bench outscored that of USCA 29-12 and the Lady Hurricanes won the points in the paint battle by outscoring the Lady Pacers 38-24.