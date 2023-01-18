Area Beat Report January 13 through 18

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 48, Aggravated Assault
  • Bivins, Jake Landon (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear
  • Blackshear, Ventira Laquanda (In Jail), 37, Hold for Turner County
  • Crowell, Aubrey Dean (In Jail), 32, Battery
  • Jones, Teresa Lynn (Bonded Out), 60, Failure to Appear
  • Mercer, Kenkara Celese (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass
  • Sims, Jalen Zaccirie (In Jail), 23, Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • Cody, Clarence Gleenn (Bonded Out), 60, DUI-Alcohol
  • Gonzalez, Ales James (Weekender), 27, Weekender
  • Heath, Girante Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
  • Lewis, Shatara Jernay (Bonded Out), 31, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor/Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
  • Lyles, Nathaniel (In Jail), 50, Second Degree Burglary/Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers
  • Molden, Laura Shunta (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • Parks, Montrevious Antuan (In Jail), 31, Hold for Dougherty County
  • Steele, Jezilyn Jada (In Jail), 22, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Possession of Schedule I drug with intent to distribute/Speeding
  • Wilkerson, Kendarian Malik (In Jail), 22, Hold for Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office
  • Williams, Willie Robert (Bonded Out), 22, Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
  • Woods, Bianca Lashai (In Jail), Terroristic Threats and Acts

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/13

  • South Lee St. Rd. south of Tommy Hooks Rd. at 7:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
  • 1120 GA Hwy 19 S. at 4:47 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 1090 US Hwy 19 South at 4:56 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 555 GA Hwy 118 at 5:32 p.m., Person Dead
  • 255 Memorial Mile at Lot C at 6:48 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at 8:35 p.m. at Gas N Go at 8:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 102 E. Church St. at 9:44 p.m., Civil Disturbance
  • N. Jackson St. at W. Forsyth St. at 12:08 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Tag Light Required
  • 144 N. Bailey Ave. at 1:02 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1109 Hwy 49 S. at 4:45 a.m., Welfare Check
  • District Line Rd. at Page Rd. at 7:05 a.m., Deer Accident Report
  • 819 District Line Rd. at 5:22 a.m., Deer Accident Report

1/14

  • 1090 US Hwy 19 South at 5:12 a.m., Loud Music
  • RW Jones Rd. and Hooksmill Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Loud Music
  • 2630 Hwy 280 E. at 7:06 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • GA Hwy 49 at MM 23 at 2:19 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
  • 421 Middle River Rd. at 5:08 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 538 Hwy 280 E. at Lot 17 at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Hwy 19 N. at Raymond Rd. at 7:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Failure to Yield Right of Way to vehicle
  • 572 Highway 19 N. at 8:46 p.m., Motor Vehicle Accident
  • 184 Lane Store Rd. at 9:49 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 122 S. Fourty Circle at 10:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • S. GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 10:58 p.m., tag light requirements
  • US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 11:22 p.m., Headlight Requirements
  • GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia Ct. at 4:07 a.m., Defective or no headlights

1/15

  • Highway 19 at Bear Branch Rd. at 8:27 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 1964 Hwy 30 West at 8:30 a.m., Burglary
  • 355 Memorial Mile at 8:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • N. Ellaville and Winder St. at 8:32 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 115 Iris Dr. at 12:55 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 415 Confederate St. at 5:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 8:49 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • GA Hwy 27 E. at GA Hwy 280 E. at 8:57 p.m., Defective or no headlights
  • 127 W. Robin Hill Dr. at 9:57 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • GA Hwy 280 E. and MM 23 at 10:24 p.m., Livestock in Road
  • Sam Rogers Rd. and Bear Branch Rd. at 7:17 a.m., Traffic Stop
  • W. Forsyth St. at N. Dudley St. at 12:42 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/No License on Person
  • GA Hwy 30 W. at American Legion Parking Lot at 1:18 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • Magnolia St. at Spring St. at 3:47 a.m., Failure to Obey Traffic Signal or Light/Registration and License Requirements
  • 101 Briar Patch Circle at 7:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 756 Bob Dodson Rd. at 7:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:07 a.m., Shots Fired

1/16

  • 2000 GA Hwy 195 at 10:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 247 GA Hwy 49 S. Lot N at 4:27 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 122 Charleston Dr. at 5:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Hwy 19 S. at MM 9 at 6:06 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
  • 117A Violet Dr. at 8:43 p.m., Missing Child
  • 796 Hwy 19 S. Lot D at 12:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • Southerfield Rd. at SGT Parkway at 12:37 a.m., Defective or no headlights
  • Old Andersonville Rd. at Tarmack Foods at 12:48 a.m., Defective or no headlights
  • SGT Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:55 a.m., Tail Light lenses required
  • 140 Lonnie Lane at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance

1/17

  • SGT Parkway near round about at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1249 County Rd. 45 at 9:34 p.m., Burglary
  • 106 Fern St. at 9:46 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:04 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/tag light required
  • 205 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 12:34 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 107 Oak Ridge Dr. at 12:48 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
  • 1415 Hwy 280 West at 1:11 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Hwy 27 E. near Sumter-Dooley County line at 1:43 a.m., Traffic Accident
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:37 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 2954 Lamar Rd. at 1:49 p.m., Information for officer
  • 245 Highway 308 at 2:27 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 375 Memorial Mile Lot E at 3:01 p.m., Information for officer
  • SGT Parkway near roundabout at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr. at 9:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1429 Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 3:13 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 800 Georgia Southwestern Dr. at Oaks 2 Dormitory at 3:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 983 Hwy 27 E. at 7:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Parking at 9:32 p.m., Defective or no headlights

1/18

  • 1111 Talent Store Rd. at 2:31 a.m., Accident Report
  • 123 Larkspur Lane at 2:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • 4262 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:27 a.m., Alarm Activation

 

 

 

 

 

 

