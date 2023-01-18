Area Beat Report January 13 through 18
Published 4:07 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Barker, Johnny Charles (In Jail), 48, Aggravated Assault
- Bivins, Jake Landon (In Jail), 33, Failure to Appear
- Blackshear, Ventira Laquanda (In Jail), 37, Hold for Turner County
- Crowell, Aubrey Dean (In Jail), 32, Battery
- Jones, Teresa Lynn (Bonded Out), 60, Failure to Appear
- Mercer, Kenkara Celese (In Jail), 26, Criminal Trespass
- Sims, Jalen Zaccirie (In Jail), 23, Terroristic Threats and Acts
- Cody, Clarence Gleenn (Bonded Out), 60, DUI-Alcohol
- Gonzalez, Ales James (Weekender), 27, Weekender
- Heath, Girante Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
- Lewis, Shatara Jernay (Bonded Out), 31, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor/Criminal Trespass/Simple Battery
- Lyles, Nathaniel (In Jail), 50, Second Degree Burglary/Giving False Name, Address or Birthdate to Law Enforcement Officers
- Molden, Laura Shunta (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
- Parks, Montrevious Antuan (In Jail), 31, Hold for Dougherty County
- Steele, Jezilyn Jada (In Jail), 22, Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Possession of a Schedule III, IV or V controlled substance with intent to distribute/Drugs not in original container – Misdemeanor/Possession of Schedule I drug with intent to distribute/Speeding
- Wilkerson, Kendarian Malik (In Jail), 22, Hold for Twiggs County Sheriff’s Office
- Williams, Willie Robert (Bonded Out), 22, Possession of open alcohol container/DUI-Alcohol
- Woods, Bianca Lashai (In Jail), Terroristic Threats and Acts
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/13
- South Lee St. Rd. south of Tommy Hooks Rd. at 7:53 a.m., Roadway Blocked
- 1120 GA Hwy 19 S. at 4:47 p.m., Entering Auto
- 1090 US Hwy 19 South at 4:56 p.m., Entering Auto
- 555 GA Hwy 118 at 5:32 p.m., Person Dead
- 255 Memorial Mile at Lot C at 6:48 p.m., Welfare Check
- 110 US Hwy 280 West at 8:35 p.m. at Gas N Go at 8:35 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 102 E. Church St. at 9:44 p.m., Civil Disturbance
- N. Jackson St. at W. Forsyth St. at 12:08 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/Tag Light Required
- 144 N. Bailey Ave. at 1:02 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 1109 Hwy 49 S. at 4:45 a.m., Welfare Check
- District Line Rd. at Page Rd. at 7:05 a.m., Deer Accident Report
- 819 District Line Rd. at 5:22 a.m., Deer Accident Report
1/14
- 1090 US Hwy 19 South at 5:12 a.m., Loud Music
- RW Jones Rd. and Hooksmill Rd. at 5:16 a.m., Loud Music
- 2630 Hwy 280 E. at 7:06 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- GA Hwy 49 at MM 23 at 2:19 p.m., Warning issued for speeding
- 421 Middle River Rd. at 5:08 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 538 Hwy 280 E. at Lot 17 at 6:48 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Hwy 19 N. at Raymond Rd. at 7:13 p.m., Hit and Run/Failure to Yield Right of Way to vehicle
- 572 Highway 19 N. at 8:46 p.m., Motor Vehicle Accident
- 184 Lane Store Rd. at 9:49 p.m., Suspicious Person
- 122 S. Fourty Circle at 10:05 p.m., Alarm Activation
- S. GA Tech Parkway at Southerfield Rd. at 10:58 p.m., tag light requirements
- US Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 11:22 p.m., Headlight Requirements
- GA Hwy 30 at Magnolia Ct. at 4:07 a.m., Defective or no headlights
1/15
- Highway 19 at Bear Branch Rd. at 8:27 a.m., Assist Motorist
- 1964 Hwy 30 West at 8:30 a.m., Burglary
- 355 Memorial Mile at 8:31 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- N. Ellaville and Winder St. at 8:32 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 115 Iris Dr. at 12:55 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 415 Confederate St. at 5:41 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 354 Shiloh Rd. at 8:49 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- GA Hwy 27 E. at GA Hwy 280 E. at 8:57 p.m., Defective or no headlights
- 127 W. Robin Hill Dr. at 9:57 p.m., Traffic Accident
- GA Hwy 280 E. and MM 23 at 10:24 p.m., Livestock in Road
- Sam Rogers Rd. and Bear Branch Rd. at 7:17 a.m., Traffic Stop
- W. Forsyth St. at N. Dudley St. at 12:42 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane/No License on Person
- GA Hwy 30 W. at American Legion Parking Lot at 1:18 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
- Magnolia St. at Spring St. at 3:47 a.m., Failure to Obey Traffic Signal or Light/Registration and License Requirements
- 101 Briar Patch Circle at 7:35 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 756 Bob Dodson Rd. at 7:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 456 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:07 a.m., Shots Fired
1/16
- 2000 GA Hwy 195 at 10:58 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 247 GA Hwy 49 S. Lot N at 4:27 p.m., Civil Matter
- 122 Charleston Dr. at 5:29 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Hwy 19 S. at MM 9 at 6:06 p.m., Expired or no license plate or decal
- 117A Violet Dr. at 8:43 p.m., Missing Child
- 796 Hwy 19 S. Lot D at 12:22 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- Southerfield Rd. at SGT Parkway at 12:37 a.m., Defective or no headlights
- Old Andersonville Rd. at Tarmack Foods at 12:48 a.m., Defective or no headlights
- SGT Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 12:55 a.m., Tail Light lenses required
- 140 Lonnie Lane at 12:56 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
1/17
- SGT Parkway near round about at 7:21 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1249 County Rd. 45 at 9:34 p.m., Burglary
- 106 Fern St. at 9:46 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1711 E. Lamar St. at WAL-MART at 10:04 p.m., Expired or no registration or title/tag light required
- 205 E. Rock Hill Dr. at 12:34 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 107 Oak Ridge Dr. at 12:48 a.m., Terroristic Threats and Acts
- 1415 Hwy 280 West at 1:11 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Hwy 27 E. near Sumter-Dooley County line at 1:43 a.m., Traffic Accident
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:37 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 2954 Lamar Rd. at 1:49 p.m., Information for officer
- 245 Highway 308 at 2:27 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 375 Memorial Mile Lot E at 3:01 p.m., Information for officer
- Bumphead Rd. at Sunset Park Dr. at 9:39 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 1429 Hwy 49 N at MM 24 at 3:13 p.m., Welfare Check
- 800 Georgia Southwestern Dr. at Oaks 2 Dormitory at 3:43 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- 983 Hwy 27 E. at 7:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- Forsyth St. at Goo Goo Parking at 9:32 p.m., Defective or no headlights
1/18
- 1111 Talent Store Rd. at 2:31 a.m., Accident Report
- 123 Larkspur Lane at 2:38 a.m., Suspicious Person
- 4262 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:27 a.m., Alarm Activation