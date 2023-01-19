Americus Police Department is investigating 3 shootings within the last 24 hours Published 4:43 pm Thursday, January 19, 2023

Press Release from the Americus Police Department

For Immediate Release No: 2023-02

Date: January 19, 2023

Aggravated Assault Incidents

The Americus Police Department is currently investigating three separate shooting

incidents which have occurred within the past 24 hours.

On January 18, 2023, at approximately 11:54 AM officers of the Americus Police

Department responded to the apartments in the area of 60 Cherokee Street to a call of

shots fired. On arrival officers located a female victim with a minor wound to the foot

and observed numerous shell casings along with evidence that a second person may

have been injured. A short time later, officers were notified of a gunshot victim at an

apartment on 16th Green Street in Americus. A Black Male subject with gunshot

wounds was located in an apartment. He was transported to Phoebe Sumter Medical

Center where he is listed in critical condition. This incident is under investigation by

the Americus Police Department and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

On January 19, at approximately 6:26 AM. officers of the Americus Police Department

as well were dispatched to the 100 block of Town Creek Circle in reference to a

gunshot victim. Upon arrival they found a 62-year-old female had been shot in the

lower leg. Witnesses advised that they observed two possibly teenage suspects stand in

the roadway and shoot the house and flee on foot. The victim’s grandson, 17 year old

Kristopher Bridges was transported to the Police Department for questioning but was

uncooperative during the interview. At approximately 11:40 AM Kristopher Bridges

was arrested on Harold Ave. after being involved in another altercation. Bridges was

charged with Terroristic Threats and Battery and transported to the Sumter County Jail.

This case is still under investigation.

On January19, at approximately 9:41AM officers of the Americus Police Department

as well were dispatched to the area of Poplar & Jefferson St. in reference to a gunshot

victim. Upon arrival found officers found that a 15-year-old female had been shot in

the leg by unknown persons. Initial investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male

relative of the victim had caused a disturbance at the Fresh Start Academy shortly

before the shooting. The disturbance was unruly enough that the school was placed on

lockdown. The 16-year-old left the school with his 17-year-old sister and departed

towards the McCoy Hill area where they met the 15 year old victim and another 17

year old female. The four were walking together at the time of the shooting. The 16-

year-old male has been charged with Disrupting a Public School. This case is still

under investigation.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is asked to call the

Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677 or after hours at 229-937-9011.