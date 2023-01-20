GSW organizations volunteer on MLK Day of Service

Published 6:23 pm Friday, January 20, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

GSW students pose for a picture at the Harvest of Hope building. Back on MLK Day, several GSW students representing numerous student organizations volunteered to perform acts of service on MLK Day of Service. Photo by GSW

By Chelsea Collins

AMERICUS – As part of ‘Be the Change Week’, Georgia Southwestern State University student organizations volunteered on Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Harvest of Hope Food Pantry, where they packed bags of food to be distributed in the community, and Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm. The MLK Day of Service was organized by Jeremy Wicker, Assistant Director of Greek Life and Leadership at GSW, who coordinated with Rhonda Slocumb, nursing faculty at GSW and board member for Harvest of Hope. Organizations who participated were Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Chi Phi fraternity, Exercise Science Club, Sigma Gamma Rho sorority, Zeta Phi Beta sorority, and Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.

 

 

