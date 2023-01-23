Area Beat Report January 20 through 23
Published 10:47 pm Monday, January 23, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Bernard, Joel Grady (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
- Daniels, Derrien Travion (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree)
- Denson, Marco Tyrone (In Jail), 24, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession and use of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony or felonies/Illegal possession of controlled substances/Marijuana/Improper Lane Change/Driving while unlicensed
- Durham, Maurice Born (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol/Move Over Law/Seat Belt Violation
- Heath, Granite Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
- Jackson, Tanisha Lashun (In Jail), 24, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree
- McKinney, Tiarra Ny’Asia (In Jail), 18, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, or sale of marijuana/Possession or use of drug-related objects
- Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
- Robinson, Treveon Quartez (In Jail), 22, Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute/City Probation
- Santiz, Pascual Perez (In Jail), 27, Disorderly Conduct
- Smith, Tierra Monay (In Jail), 20, Purchase, Possession, Manufacturing or distribution of drug-related objects
- Spicer, Christina Unisie (In Jail), 38, Holding for Webster County
- Trice, Darren Jamaica (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting
- Tyner, Tyesha Tomese (In Jail), 34, Theft By Taking – misdemeanor
- Watts, Dauntra Katori (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Backing/Improper left or right turn
- Whipple, Zayne Zykeese (In Jail), 22, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of Knife or firearm during the commission of a felony/illegal Possession of controlled substances/Marijuana
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/20
- GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 3:23 a.m., Speeding
- U.S. Hwy 19 at East Lamar St. at 3:42 a.m., traffic stop/Failure to maintain lane
- 1655 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 49 South about Ellis Rd. at 10:37 a.m., Accident Report
- 106 Starling Dr. at 11:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High at 12:21 p.m., Disruption of Public School/Affray/Battery
- 207 Wolf Creek Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 107 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:01 p.m., 911 Hang Up
- 102 W. Church St. at Plains Public Works at 3:17 p.m., Burglary
- Fletcher Farms at 3:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 590 Middle River Road at Blooming Rose Baptist Church at 5:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
- 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 6:08 p.m., Damage to Property
- 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 9:07 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner