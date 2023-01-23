Area Beat Report January 20 through 23

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Bernard, Joel Grady (In Jail), 32, Criminal Trespass
  • Daniels, Derrien Travion (In Jail), 28, Criminal Trespass/Aggravated Stalking/Criminal Damage to Property (2nd Degree)
  • Denson, Marco Tyrone (In Jail), 24, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture and Distribution or sale of Marijuana/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession and use of a firearm or knife during the commission of a felony or felonies/Illegal possession of controlled substances/Marijuana/Improper Lane Change/Driving while unlicensed
  • Durham, Maurice Born (Bonded Out), 39, DUI-Alcohol/Move Over Law/Seat Belt Violation
  • Heath, Granite Leon (Weekender), 25, Weekender
  • Jackson, Tanisha Lashun (In Jail), 24, Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree
  • McKinney, Tiarra Ny’Asia (In Jail), 18, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, or sale of marijuana/Possession or use of drug-related objects
  • Muff, Dominique D’Anthony (In Jail), 38, Probation Violation
  • Robinson, Treveon Quartez (In Jail), 22, Possession of firearm or knife during the commission of a felony/Possession of Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute/City Probation
  • Santiz, Pascual Perez (In Jail), 27, Disorderly Conduct
  • Smith, Tierra Monay (In Jail), 20, Purchase, Possession, Manufacturing or distribution of drug-related objects
  • Spicer, Christina Unisie (In Jail), 38, Holding for Webster County
  • Trice, Darren Jamaica (In Jail), 36, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Tyner, Tyesha Tomese (In Jail), 34, Theft By Taking – misdemeanor
  • Watts, Dauntra Katori (Bonded Out), 33, DUI-Alcohol/Failure to Maintain Lane/Improper Backing/Improper left or right turn
  • Whipple, Zayne Zykeese (In Jail), 22, Purchase, Possession, Manufacture, Distribution or Sale of Marijuana/Possession and use of drug-related objects/Possession of Knife or firearm during the commission of a felony/illegal Possession of controlled substances/Marijuana

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/20

  • GA Hwy 30 at Youngs Mill Rd. at 3:23 a.m., Speeding
  • U.S. Hwy 19 at East Lamar St. at 3:42 a.m., traffic stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • 1655 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:56 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 South about Ellis Rd. at 10:37 a.m., Accident Report
  • 106 Starling Dr. at 11:59 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High at 12:21 p.m., Disruption of Public School/Affray/Battery
  • 207 Wolf Creek Dr. at 12:26 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 107 Santa Rosa Dr. at 2:01 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 102 W. Church St. at Plains Public Works at 3:17 p.m., Burglary
  • Fletcher Farms at 3:47 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 590 Middle River Road at Blooming Rose Baptist Church at 5:03 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 575 Henry Hart Rd. at 6:08 p.m., Damage to Property
  • 119 South Lee St. at Americus Police Department at 9:07 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner

 

 

