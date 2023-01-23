Synovreportsus-Americus donates to SGTC Instructor of the Year Published 4:32 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – SGTC Math Instructor Chester Taylor was presented with a check from Synovus in Americus recently after he was selected as the South Georgia Technical College Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year for 2023.

Each year Synovus or the former SB&T branch presents the winner of the South Georgia Technical College Instructor of the Year award with a stipend. This year South Georgia Technical College Math Instructor Chester Taylor was selected for that honor. Taylor was recognized by South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford at the 2023 Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year Award breakfast celebration in the John M. Pope Industrial Technology Center on the Americus campus in front of SGTC faculty, staff, and friends.

Tami Duke presented the donation to Taylor on behalf of Synovus during the ceremony. “Synovus is proud to support South Georgia Technical College and its excellent instructor of the year with this stipend, said Duke. “This is Synovus’ way of giving back to you for your work with your students and our community. We are pleased to support South Georgia Tech and partner with an organization that is responsible for preparing a better workforce for our community.”

South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford thanked Synovus and Tami Duke for their support of this program. “We appreciate Synovus’ partnership with South Georgia Technical College and their continued support of the Instructor of the Year program,” said Watford.

Newly named Instructor of the Year Chester Taylor also thanked Synovus for the generous donation.