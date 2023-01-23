Taylor County Youth Leadership Group Visits SGTC Campus Published 4:15 pm Monday, January 23, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Seven Taylor County High School students in the Youth Leadership program visited South Georgia Technical College in Americus recently to tour the campus and explore some of the college’s program offerings. The Youth Leadership program is sponsored by the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce to increase interest in community participation as well as to help cultivate leadership skills.

During their visit, the students toured the Precision Manufacturing, Aviation Maintenance, Cosmetology, and Practical Nursing programs where they had the opportunity to participate in hands-on learning experiences. The group also enjoyed a demonstration of SGTC’s robot dog programmed by former CIS students.

While on campus, the students learned about the history of South Georgia Technical College, as well.

SGTC is celebrating 75 years of success since its founding in 1948 as the South Georgia Trade and Vocational School and currently offers over 200 programs leading to a degree, diploma or technical certificate of credit. Learn more about all of the programs and apply for admission at www.southgatech.edu.