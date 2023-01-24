Lady Wildcats earn weekend split with Marion County and CHATTCO Published 2:50 am Tuesday, January 24, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – After defeating Marion County 66-43 at home on Friday, January 20, the Schley County Lady Wildcats (SCHS) came into Saturday’s important region contest against Chattahoochee County (CHATTCO) with hopes of getting a win over the Lady Panthers so that they can keep pace with Taylor County in the GHSA Class A D2 Region 6A standings. However, the Lady Wildcats were unable to do so and fell to CHATTCO 57-47 at Schley County High School.

In their win over Marion County, the Wildcats had three players score in double figures. Jesstynie Scott led SCHS in scoring with 16 points, Emma Walker had 15 and Daneria Thornton scored 14 for the Lady Wildcats in the winning cause.

After this past weekend’s games, the Lady Wildcats are currently 13-2 overall and are in second place behind Taylor County (17-1 overall, 10-1 Region 6A) in the region standings at 8-2.

The Lady Wildcats will try to rebound from their loss to CHATTCO on Saturday when they travel to Talbotton, GA on Tuesday, January 24 to take on the Lady Hawks of Central Talbotton. Tip off is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.