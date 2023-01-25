Area Beat Report January 23 and 24

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Golphin, Antonio Leon (In Jail), 28, Probation Violation
  • Jackson, Tanisha Lashun (In Jail), 24, Criminal Damage to Property – 2nd Degree
  • McGruder, Travis Kentrell (In Jail), 37, Terroristic Threats and Acts/Disorderly Conduct
  • Sanitz, Pascual Perez (In Jail), 27, Disorderly Conduct
  • Slaton, Brittany Treonshaye (In Jail), 30, Theft By Shoplifting
  • Monts, Shubreka Nicole (In Jail), 36, Theft By Taking – Felony

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/23

  • Upper River Rd. at Tom Summers Rd. at 1:45 a.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 412B N. Bond St. at 2:56 a.m., 2:56 a.m., Disorderly Conduct
  • Sumter County SCBD and Sumter County Middle SEBD at 9:43 a.m., Simple Battery/Disruption of Public School
  • 2200 block of US 280 E. at 12:58 a.m., Accident Report
  • Brady Rd. in front of Carvelle at 11:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to maintain lane
  • Sumter County Courthouse Unknown at 2:45 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 1104 Shiloh Rd. at 3:44 p.m., Burglary
  • E. Lamar St. and South Lee St. at 6:59 p.m., Failure to obey traffic signal or light
  • E. Forsyth and Mayo St. at 10:54 p.m., Move Over Law
  • 1088 US Hwy 19 South at 11:37 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • GA Hwy 19 South at Magnolia St. at 12:06 a.m., Failure to obey stop sign
  • 903 S. GA Tech parkway at 3:07 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Thomas Dr. and Hwy 280 E. at 3:51 a.m., Failure to Maintain Lane
  • Hwy 19N. and Hwy 280 W. at 3:57 a.m., Defective or no headlights
  • 354 Shiloh Rd. at 5:21 a.m., information for Officer

1/24

  • 244 McMath Mill Rd. at 1:17 a.m., Trouble Unknown
  • 440 Hwy 280 E. at Peacock Towing at 8:42 a.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at 10:29 a.m., Information for officer
  • 118 Santa Rosa Dr. at Sumter County LEC Lobby at 10:52 a.m., Information for officer
  • 373 Upper River Rd. at Pulaski State Prison at 2:16 p.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Brickyard Rd. at 2:23 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 567 Carter Fish pond Rd. at 2:25 p.m., Information for officer
  • 210 GA Hwy 195 N. at 3:28 p.m., Information for officer
  • 461 GA Hwy 280 E. at 11:30 p.m., 911 Hang Up

1/25

  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:40 a.m., Animal Complaint
  • 162 Briar Patch Circle at 4:46 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 621 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 E. about Bone Rd. at 8:48 a.m., Accident Report

