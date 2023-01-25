Gordon Barksdale Published 1:49 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Gordon Barksdale, age 81, of Madison, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023. He is preceded in death by parents, John and Annie Claire Barksdale; grandparents, John and Sophie Barksdale, Lucien and Lizzie Kate Slappey; aunts, Katherine ‘Kakie’ Oates and Lucia ‘Wuchie’ Titshaw; daughters, Ellen Claire Barksdale and Amanda Leeann Barksdale. He is survived by his wife, Sharon Barksdale; son, Jeffrey and Ashley Barksdale; grandchildren, Adeline and Beckett Barksdale; brother Billy and Jane Barksdale; nephew, Bill and Jodie Barksdale; cousins Claire Rutland and her sons Thad Howell, Will and Haley Howell. Mr. Barksdale was a member of the Georgia Bar Association for 49 years, and an alumni of UGA and Georgia Southwestern University. He was a pilot, loved hunting, riding motorcycles, and was an avid Ga Bulldawg fan. Mr. Barksdale was a member of Crosspoint Christian Church. Service will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 am with Reverend Curt Zehner officiating at Scot Ward’s Green Meadow Chapel. The family will accept friends and family Friday, January 27, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Green Meadow Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be submitted on-line at www.scotward.com. Scot Ward Funeral Services, 699 American Legion Road, Conyers, GA 30012, 770-483-7216.