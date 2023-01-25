SGTC Aircraft Structural graduate lands dream job at Warner Robins Air Force Base Published 7:33 pm Wednesday, January 25, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Makayla McCants of Oglethorpe, signed up for the Aircraft Structural Technology program at South Georgia Technical College as soon as she graduated from Macon County High School. Now less than a year and a half later, she has landed her dream job at the Warner Robins Air Force Base as a Flight Line Mechanic working on the C5 Galaxy. She is a classic example of how SGTC and its graduates “Go the Extra Mile.”

“My goal has always been to get a job at Warner Robins Air Force base and I am so excited about this opportunity,” said McCants, who will start her new position January 30th. She completed her program in August and officially graduated from the Aircraft Structural Technology program on December 8th. By the time she walked at graduation, she had been working at Thrush Aircraft in Albany for nearly three months. Now with just less than five months of experience she is ready to start her career at the Warner Robins Air Force Base.

“Makayla had a plan. Her primary goal was to get a job on the base and now she has achieved that goal. She knew what she wanted and she did what she needed to do to accomplish her goal,” said South Georgia Technical College Aircraft Structural Technology Instructor Jason Wisham. “She didn’t take the summers off, she went straight through and she was an excellent student.”

McCants distinguished herself at South Georgia Technical College. She was a Presidential Honor Graduate (GPA 3.90 – 4.0), the winner of the SGTC Foundation Gulf Coast Avionics Scholarship, a National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) member, SGTC Student of Excellence, and very active in student leadership activities.

“I like working with my hands,” said McCants when asked why she choose South Georgia Technical College to continue her education. She also mentioned that she had an aunt that works at the Warner Robins Air Force Base and she inspired her to learn to earn at South Georgia Tech.

“My aunt Gwendolyn Allen works at the base and she really inspired me to go after this dream,” explained McCants, who also added that she had tremendous support from her family especially her mom and dad, Latonya and Milton McCants of Oglethorpe. “The first day I came to class I was hooked. Then when I got into the lab and actually started learning how to rivet, I knew I had made the right decision.”

McCants gave this advice to other students interested in learning to earn with their hands and their minds. “First you have got to want to do it. Find something you love and then work hard, study, and pray about it. Mr. Wisham is a great instructor. He is very knowledgeable and helpful. He pushes you to be the best you can be and works to make sure you understand the material.”

She also added that it helps if you are motivated to excel. She credited her family for their support in helping her get to this point in her life. “My parents also pushed me to excel and made sure that I did what I was supposed to do and had what I needed.”

SGTC Aircraft Instructor Jason Wisham also had words of praise for his former student. “Makayla was an excellent student. I am very proud of her and her accomplishments and I think she is going to continue to great things. I wish I had 10 more students with her passion and drive. She was also great at helping other students. She is a leader and the Warner Robins Air Force Base is getting a great employee. I was very appreciative of having a student like her in my classes and now I am even more proud of her as a graduate.”

South Georgia Technical College offers over 200 associate degree, diploma, and technical certificate of credit programs of study. SGTC also provides the “Complete College Experience” with on-campus housing and nationally ranked intercollegiate academics, athletics, and student activities.

The SGTC Aircraft Structural Technology program is four semesters in length and students have tremendous opportunities to earn approximately $20 – $25 an hour after graduation. Students interested in learning more about the Aircraft Structural Technology program can contact Jason Wisham at jwisham2@southgatech.edu.

To apply visit the SGTC website at www.southgatech.edu or contact Admissions Director Candie Walters at cwalters@southgatech.edu or 229-931-2200 or Admissions Coordinator Katrice Taylor Martin in Cordele at 229-271-4051. SGTC is currently accepting applications for a Spring semester C-term, beginning March 13th. Students can apply, enroll and complete classes in eight weeks.