Walker scores 28 in Lady Wildcats’ victory at Central Talbotton Published 4:36 pm Thursday, January 26, 2023

From Staff Reports

TALBOTTON, GA – Schley County junior guard Emma Walker poured in 28 points to help lead the Lady Wildcats (14-2, 10-2 Region A D2) to a 54-46 victory over the Lady Hawks of Central Talbotton on Tuesday evening, January 24 at Central Talbotton High School.

In addition to Walker high-scoring performance, junior forward Daneria Thornton chipped in eight points, sophomore forward Payton Goodin scored seven, Walker’s sister, junior guard Lily Walker, scored six points and sophomore center Kalli Bishop had five for the Lady Wildcats in the winning cause.

SCHS will try to continue its winning ways when the Lady Wildcats host Macon County on Friday, January 27 at 6 p.m. They will follow up that match up the very next day when they host Worth County on Saturday, January 28 at 1 p.m.