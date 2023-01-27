Area Beat Report January 25 and 26
Published 6:38 pm Friday, January 27, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Ledbetter, Robert Johnston (Charges Dismissed), 64, H0lding for Swainsboro PD
- Daniels, Jaquavious Tyler (Bonded Out), 18, Affray/Battery/Disrupting Public School
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
1/25
- GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 23 at 1:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 146 Africana Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Bad Child
- Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:40 a.m., Animal Complaint162 Briar Patch Circle at 4:46 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- 621 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
- US Hwy 280 E. at about Bone Rd. at 6:48 a.m., Accident Report
- 358 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 9:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 229 Railroad St. at 10:07 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- Middle River Rd. about Lane Store Rd. at 12:51 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
- 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:30 p.m., Information for officer
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 2:55 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 155 Irene Dr. at I4:45 p.m., Theft
- 916 Hwy 30 W. at 8:10 p.m., Welfare Check
1/26
- US Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
- 1169 State Hwy 49N at 2:49 a.m., 911 Hang Up
- US Hwy 19N at Mile Marker 14 at 4:31 a.m., traffic stop
- 313 Beatty St. at 5:50 a.m., Theft By Taking –Felony
- 168 Youngs Mill Rd. at 8:29 a.m., Child Endangerment
- 2460 Lamar Road at 11:02 a.m., Alarm Activation
- 110 Iris Dr. at 11:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 801 at 12:25 p.m., Traffic Accident
- 573 Flintside Dr. at 12:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 683 East Brookins Ave. at 2:28 p.m., Identity Theft
- 110 GA Hwy 19 N at Turton Properties at 2:45 p.m., Burglary
- 915 N. Lee St. at Fresh Start Academy at 2:53 p.m., Carrying Weapon in School Safety Zone
- 414 N. Bond St. Apt. A at 3:13 p.m., Information for Officer
- 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 5:14 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- State Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 7:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
- South Lee St. Rd. and Quail Trail at 9:36 p.m., Accident Report
- 274 GA Hwy 280 West at 9:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass