Area Beat Report January 25 and 26

Published 6:38 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Ledbetter, Robert Johnston (Charges Dismissed), 64, H0lding for Swainsboro PD
  • Daniels, Jaquavious Tyler (Bonded Out), 18, Affray/Battery/Disrupting Public School

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/25

  • GA Hwy 49N at Mile Marker 23 at 1:04 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 146 Africana Dr. at 1:20 a.m., Bad Child
  • Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:40 a.m., Animal Complaint162 Briar Patch Circle at 4:46 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 621 GA Hwy 280 E. at 4:52 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • US Hwy 280 E. at about Bone Rd. at 6:48 a.m., Accident Report
  • 358 Joe Buchannan Rd. at 9:35 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 229 Railroad St. at 10:07 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • Middle River Rd. about Lane Store Rd. at 12:51 a.m., Abandoned Vehicle
  • 903 South GA Tech Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:30 p.m., Information for officer
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Civil Division at 2:55 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 155 Irene Dr. at I4:45 p.m., Theft
  • 916 Hwy 30 W. at 8:10 p.m., Welfare Check

1/26

  • US Hwy 19 South at McLittle Bridge Rd. at 12:54 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1169 State Hwy 49N at 2:49 a.m., 911 Hang Up
  • US Hwy 19N at Mile Marker 14 at 4:31 a.m., traffic stop
  • 313 Beatty St. at 5:50 a.m., Theft By Taking –Felony
  • 168 Youngs Mill Rd. at 8:29 a.m., Child Endangerment
  • 2460 Lamar Road at 11:02 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 110 Iris Dr. at 11:26 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 900 Southwestern Circle at Apt. 801 at 12:25 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • 573 Flintside Dr. at 12:47 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 683 East Brookins Ave. at 2:28 p.m., Identity Theft
  • 110 GA Hwy 19 N at Turton Properties at 2:45 p.m., Burglary
  • 915 N. Lee St. at Fresh Start Academy at 2:53 p.m., Carrying Weapon in School Safety Zone
  • 414 N. Bond St. Apt. A at 3:13 p.m., Information for Officer
  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County LEC at 5:14 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • State Hwy 49 South at Rehoboth Baptist Church at 7:17 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • South Lee St. Rd. and Quail Trail at 9:36 p.m., Accident Report
  • 274 GA Hwy 280 West at 9:48 p.m., Criminal Trespass

 

 

More Local news

Area Beat Report January 23 and 24

Area Beat Report January 20 through 23

Gold Star makes request, Brown fights denial and courthouse sprinkler system discussed at BOC Work Session

Area Beat Report January 13 through 18

Print Article