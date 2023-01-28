GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll
Published 5:33 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023
From Staff Reports
AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27.
GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.
Wozniak, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., tied for the team lead with a .505 slugging percentage in 49 games last year, hitting .264 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He tied for eighth in the PBC in doubles, 15th in home runs and 17th in RBIs. Wozniak threw out six base stealers last season and had a .974 fielding percentage.
GSW will open its 2023 season next Friday, Feb. 3, at Palm Beach Atlantic University.
The preseason coaches poll is below along with the preseason All-Conference team. Each was selected by the league’s head coaches who were not permitted to rank their own teams in the poll or vote for their own players for the All-Conference team.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|1.
|Columbus State (10)
|100
|2.
|Young Harris
|87
|3.
|Georgia College & State University
|75
|t4.
|Georgia Southwestern
|65
|t4.
|North Georgia
|65
|6.
|Flagler
|55
|7.
|Lander
|50
|8.
|USC Aiken
|48
|9.
|USC Beaufort
|27
|10.
|Augusta
|23
|11.
|Claflin
|10
2023 Peach Belt Baseball
Preseason All-Conference Team
1B – Steven Minter, Columbus State
2B – Ethan Underwood, Young Harris
3B – Jaiden Warde, Flagler
SS – Isaac Bouton, Columbus State
C – Gregory Wozniak, Georgia Southwestern
OF – Mark Castle, Young Harris
OF – Rome Wallace, Young Harris
OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State
DH – Connor Droze, Lander
P – Joel Haney, USC Aiken
RP – Peyton Burton, Columbus State