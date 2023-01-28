GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll Published 5:33 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27.

GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.

Wozniak, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., tied for the team lead with a .505 slugging percentage in 49 games last year, hitting .264 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He tied for eighth in the PBC in doubles, 15th in home runs and 17th in RBIs. Wozniak threw out six base stealers last season and had a .974 fielding percentage.

GSW will open its 2023 season next Friday, Feb. 3, at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The preseason coaches poll is below along with the preseason All-Conference team. Each was selected by the league’s head coaches who were not permitted to rank their own teams in the poll or vote for their own players for the All-Conference team.

Rank Team Points 1. Columbus State (10) 100 2. Young Harris 87 3. Georgia College & State University 75 t4. Georgia Southwestern 65 t4. North Georgia 65 6. Flagler 55 7. Lander 50 8. USC Aiken 48 9. USC Beaufort 27 10. Augusta 23 11. Claflin 10

2023 Peach Belt Baseball

Preseason All-Conference Team

1B – Steven Minter, Columbus State

2B – Ethan Underwood, Young Harris

3B – Jaiden Warde, Flagler

SS – Isaac Bouton, Columbus State

C – Gregory Wozniak, Georgia Southwestern

OF – Mark Castle, Young Harris

OF – Rome Wallace, Young Harris

OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State

DH – Connor Droze, Lander

P – Joel Haney, USC Aiken

RP – Peyton Burton, Columbus State