GSW Baseball Team picked to finish fourth in Pre-Season PBC Poll

Published 5:33 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The 2023 Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team has been picked to finish fourth in the Peach Belt Conference in the Pre-Season PBC Poll. Photo by GSW Athletics

From Staff Reports

 

AUGUSTA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team is picked to finish fourth out of 11 teams in the Peach Belt Conference in 2023 according to the preseason coaches poll released by the league on Friday, January 27.

GSW catcher Gregory Wozniak was named to the PBC preseason All-Conference team.

Wozniak, a senior from Gainesville, Ga., tied for the team lead with a .505 slugging percentage in 49 games last year, hitting .264 with 13 doubles, nine home runs and 40 RBIs. He tied for eighth in the PBC in doubles, 15th in home runs and 17th in RBIs. Wozniak threw out six base stealers last season and had a .974 fielding percentage.

GSW will open its 2023 season next Friday, Feb. 3, at Palm Beach Atlantic University.

The preseason coaches poll is below along with the preseason All-Conference team. Each was selected by the league’s head coaches who were not permitted to rank their own teams in the poll or vote for their own players for the All-Conference team.

Rank Team Points
1. Columbus State (10) 100
2. Young Harris 87
3. Georgia College & State University 75
t4. Georgia Southwestern 65
t4. North Georgia 65
6. Flagler 55
7. Lander 50
8. USC Aiken 48
9. USC Beaufort 27
10. Augusta 23
11. Claflin 10

 

2023 Peach Belt Baseball
Preseason All-Conference Team

1B – Steven Minter, Columbus State
2B – Ethan Underwood, Young Harris
3B – Jaiden Warde, Flagler
SS – Isaac Bouton, Columbus State
C – Gregory Wozniak, Georgia Southwestern
OF – Mark Castle, Young Harris
OF – Rome Wallace, Young Harris
OF – Derek Wylie, Columbus State
DH – Connor Droze, Lander
P – Joel Haney, USC Aiken
RP – Peyton Burton, Columbus State

 

More Sports

Missed free throws and turnovers prove costly for Panthers in loss to Tift County

Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County

GSW Softball Team predicted to finish third in the Peach Belt in Pre-Season PBC poll

Lady Raiders edge out Tiftarea to go to 19-2

Print Article