Lady Panthers get steamrolled by Tift County Published 9:45 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

AMERICUS – In recent years, the Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) would press other teams full court, create turnovers and score points off those turnovers en route to lopsided victories. However, on Saturday evening, January 28 at the Panther Den, SCHS found itself on the other end, as the Tift County Lady Blue Devils (TC) used their full court press in the first half to force numerous turnovers. They in turn turned those turnovers into points and dominated the Lady Panthers the rest of the way en route to a 70-24 victory over SCHS.

Madison Shelton led the Lady Panthers in scoring with seven points and Haley Moore had six. Kamiyah Barron chipped in five points, Janiyah Edwards had four and both Lauren Harris and D’Eria Clark each made a free throw for SCHS.

In addition to forcing SCHS into committing turnovers and converting off those turnovers, TC shot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc, hitting 13 three-pointers on the night.

O’ashia Cushion led TC in scoring with 18 points, Jimmya Cushion had 16 and Jalaya Miller also scored in double figures for TC, as she had 11 points.

The loss puts the Lady Panthers at 3-17 on the year, while the Lady Blue Devils improve to 14-4.

SCHS will not play again until next Saturday, February 4 when they host Berrien at the Panther Den at 6 p.m.