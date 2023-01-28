Lady Raiders edge out Tiftarea to go to 19-2 Published 5:04 pm Saturday, January 28, 2023

From Staff Reports

CHULA, GA – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (SAR) went down to Chula, GA on Friday and edged out Tiftarea Academy 50-45 to go to 19-2 overall on the season and 6-1 in the GIAA Region 3-AAA standings.

“I just keep telling our team that we have to find a way to win,” SAR Head Coach Eric Israel said. “These are the kinds of games we’re gonna be in the rest of the year and we just have to find a way.”

The Lady Raiders had three players score in double figures. Riley Mitchell led SAR in scoring with 14 points, J.C. Bailey had 12 and Lauren Duke chipped in 10 in the winning cause.

The Lady Raiders will try to continue their winning ways when they host Terrell Academy on Tuesday, January 31 at 6:30 p.m.