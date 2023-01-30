Area Beat Report January 27 through January 30

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Dean, Joshua Scott (In Jail(, 37, Criminal Damage to Property – second degree/Criminal Trespass
  • Garcia Dianna (In Jail), 47, Theft By Shoplifting/Criminal Trespass
  • Head, Paul Allen (In Jail), 37, Holding for Crisp County
  • Heath, Girante Leon (Time Served), 25, Serving 24 hours
  • Heaton, Danielle Joy (Bonded Out), 41, Simple Battery/Family Violence
  • Hollomon, Taris Devoe (In Jail), 27, Fleeing or attempting to elude police/Driving without a valid license (Misdemeanor)/Failure to Stop at Stop Sign/Improper passing in no passing zone/Probation Violation
  • Horst, Frank Randall (In Jail), 40, Probation Violation
  • Johnson, Jaelyn Trinez (In Jail), 22, Hold for Webster County
  • King, Vanessa Latrice (In Jail), 40, Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer/Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle
  • Lovett, Fuquan Douglas (In Jail), 30, Hold for Houston County
  • Mercer, Brian Keith (Released to other jail), 29, Holding for Macon County
  • Phillips, Keitavious Ja’Shun (In Jail), 23, Armed Robbery/Theft By Receiving stolen Property-Felony/Possession of firearms or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony
  • Pollard, Darrius Da’Qwan (Bonded Out), 24, Theft by Receiving stolen Property – Felony
  • Pope, Taneisha Lashun (In Jail), 35, Theft By Shoplifting/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Taylor, James Deon (In Jail), 43, Probation Violation
  • Tookes, Deontrey Ja’Mezes (In Jail), 17, Armed Robbery/Theft By Receiving stolen Property-Felony/Possession of firearms or knife during commission of or attempt to commit a felony/Possession of pistol or revolver by person under age of 18 YOA – first offense/Theft By Receiving Stolen Property

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

1/27

  • 820 Upper River Rd. at 9:27 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 215 GA Hwy 308 at 2:27 p.m., 911 Hang Up
  • 653 Blacksmith Rd. at 3:02 p.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • Ashby St. just above the funeral home on 217 Ashby St. at 3:39 p.m., Traffic Stop/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • 1612 E. Allen St. at 11:51 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 272 N. Spring Creek Circle at 11:55 p.m., Loud Music
  • 177 Rebel Road at 12:36 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 393 Memorial Mile at 3:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 106 Starling Dr. at 2:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 392 County Road 45 N at 3:19 p.m., VIN Inspection
  • 112 Old Dawson Rd. at 4:40 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 525 Arch Helms Rd. at 5:37 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 775 Shiloh Rd. at 6:58 p.m., Criminal Trespass
  • 682 Clements Rd. at 9:12 p.m., Simple Battery – Family Violence
  • Wells Mill Pond Rd. off GA Hwy 19 S at 5:07 a.m., Information for officer

1/28

  • 271 Watermelon Rd. at 5:39 a.m., Theft
  • GA Hwy 19 S at GA Hwy 280 W at Gas N Go at 5:40 a.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 19 S. at Albany Annex at 4:58 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 106 Pryor Cobb Rd. at Post Office at 3:30 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • Hwy 30 W at Sumter County Fair Grounds at 3:51 p.m., Defective or no lights
  • 1698 East Lamar St. at Murphy USA at 5:20 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 19 S at Magnolia St. at 1:24 a.m., Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights
  • E. Lamar at Cherokee St. at 4:31 a.m., Traffic Stop – “Cowboys” sign was obstructing the view of the license plate
  • Armory Dr. at Fulton St. at 1:33 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign
  • Adderton St. at 3:50 a.m., Failure to Obey Stop Sign/Failure to Maintain Lane
  • 903 SGTC Parkway at Sumter County High School at 2:01 p.m., Accident Report
  • 447 Brady Rd. at 4:06 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • 797 Hwy 27 E. at 4:38 a.m., Accident Report
  • 187 E. Rockhill Dr. at 10:26 p.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 30 W at 12:53 a.m., Driving while license suspended or revoked/No proof of insurance/Failure to Maintain Insurance/Giving false name, address or date of birth to law enforcement officer/Acquiring license plate for purpose of concealing identification of motor vehicle

1/29

  • 211 West Church St. at RV Park at 2:57 p.m., Entering Auto
  • 128 Hwy 280 at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center at 4:10 p.m., Information for officer
  • 183 Blacksmith Rd. at 4:49 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 205 E. Rockhill Dr. at 5:10 a.m., Kidnapping
  • Rainbow Terrace at 5:31 a.m., Shots Fired

1/30

  • 110 Highway 280 West at 7:41 a.m., no report

 

 

 

 

