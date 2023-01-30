Jolicia Williams Named PBC Player of the Week Published 5:36 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Georgia Southwestern State University senior guard Jolicia Williams has been named the Peach Belt Conference women’s basketball Player of the Week. Williams is the second Lady Hurricane to be named PBC Player of the Week this season. Williams led the conference-leading Hurricanes in back-to-back wins last week as they opened up a three-game lead in the standings averaging 25 points per game including a 30-point performance against Columbus State on Wednesday.

The Natchitoches, L.A. native scored 30 points on 11-for-19 shooting in a win over Columbus State, then scored 20 in a win over Young Harris. She hit 12 total three-pointers in the two games combined, making more than both opposing teams, finishing the week at 55% from long range (12-22) and 61% (19-31) from the field. She added 3.0 steals, 2.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Her 30 against CSU is tied for the second-most in a single game in the PBC this season and her eight made threes is also the second-most in a single game. Williams is currently sixth in the PBC in scoring, fourth in three-point percentage, second in three-pointers made per game and second in steals.

Williams is the second GSW player to win the award this season along with Kayla Langley who won the award on Dec. 12 after earning double-doubles in consecutive games and averaging 19 points and 13 rebounds per contest.