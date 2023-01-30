Joseph Jolly Honored as SGTC Student of Excellence Published 4:52 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Joseph Jolly of Gordonsville, TN earned overall Student of Excellence honors for the Americus campus of South Georgia Technical College during a recent ceremony. Jolly, and Industrial Systems Technology student, was nominated by his instructor, Patrick Owen.

“Joseph has excelled and met every expectation I’ve set for him,” Owen said of Jolly. “He’s a great student, does everything I ask him to do. He’s fantastic.” Owen also commended Jolly for excelling in school while also working full time.

Upon receiving the award, Jolly thanked Owen for nominating him and added, “It’s an honor to be awarded this. I never expected this would happen.”

Other students nominated by their instructors were Keith Bell of Americus, Air Conditioning Technology, nominated by Johnny Griffin; Eric Bailey of McDonough, Drafting Technology, nominated by Kristie Hudson; Gabrielle Wade of Dawson, Electrical Systems Technology, nominated by Patrick Owen; Jacob Jones of Reynolds, Electronics Technology, nominated by Mike Collins; Desirae Cooper of Dry Branch, Horticulture, nominated by Brandon Gross; Jarod Anderson of Thomasville, Precision Machining and Manufacturing, nominated by Chad Brown; and Levi Moore of Fayetteville, Welding and Joining Technology, nominated by Ted Eschmann.

Each month, students from certain divisions selected for that month are nominated for the Student of Excellence award by their instructors. The Student of Excellence is selected based on a number of criteria, including grades, work ethics, participation in clubs and organizations, and amount of program completion.

As the winner, Jolly was awarded with a plaque of recognition, a personal letter of recommendation from SGTC President Dr. John Watford and a $50 check for his accomplishments. Additionally, his name will be displayed on SGTC’s digital marquee as well as inscribed on a plaque in Hicks Hall among previous Student of Excellence winners. Each nominee was awarded with a nomination certificate and an exclusive student of excellence t-shirt.