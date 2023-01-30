Lady Hurricanes cruise to 11-0 at home with win over Young Harris Published 6:17 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The 12th-ranked Lady Hurricanes were unstoppable in a 76-52 victory over Young Harris College Saturday evening and are now 11-0 in the Storm Dome this season.

Jolicia Williams had a big game recording a team-high 20 points while shooting 67 percent from the field. Williams was one of two Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, with the other being Ava Jones, who scored 14 points and grabbed five rebounds.

GSW improved its record to 17-2 on the season and 9-1 in Peach Belt Conference play and have now won their last five meetings with YHC.

The Lady Hurricanes never trailed in the contest and led by as much as 30 points at one point. GSW entered the game ranked fourth in the nation in the NCAA Division II rankings for field goal percentage (33.4 percent) and held the Lady Mountain Lions to 30.3 percent.

Williams has made 18-35 of her three-pointers (51.4 percent) over her last three games and has scored 20 or more points nine times in her two seasons at GSW, which is one behind the program’s NCAA era all-time leader Shanedra Lockett (2013-15).

GSW will be on the road to take on Clayton State (10-9, 5-5 PBC) for the first half of their two-game season series. The Hurricanes lost the last game and look to get their first win against Clayton State at The Loch. The teams will tip off 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1.