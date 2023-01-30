Schley County star WR JaLewis Solomon names five SEC schools in his top group Published 6:58 pm Monday, January 30, 2023

From Staff Reports

ELLAVILLE – According to a published report on www.saturdaydownsouth.com, Schley County junior standout wide receiver JaLewis Solomon, a blue-chip athlete in the 2024 Recruiting Class, has already named five SEC schools: Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and South Carolina as the top five schools he is considering as far as where he will play his college football in the fall of 2024.

The website is also reporting that Solomon is rated as a 4-star athlete and currently has 25 scholarship offers. In addition to the five SEC schools mentioned earlier, he is also showing interest in Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Miami, Ohio State and USC. Solomon caught

As a junior this past fall, Solomon had 86 receptions for 1,210 yards and 10 touchdowns in helping to lead the Wildcats to the 2022 GHSA Class A D2 state championship game against Bowdon, a game in which they lost 39-31.

National Signing Day for all high school football athletes planning to play college football is this Wednesday, February 1.

Most of the information in this article was obtained from www.saturdaydownsouth.com.