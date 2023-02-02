Bad third quarter leads to loss for Lady Wildcats at Manchester

By Ken Gustafson

Schley County senior guard Emma Walker scored 10 points for the Lady Wildcats in their loss at Manchester. ATR Archive

MANCHESTER, GA – the Schley County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went up to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, January 31 with hopes of extending their winning streak to four games with a win over the Lady Blue Devils, but after one half that saw the Lady Wildcats leading 17-16, MCH exploded in the third quarter and outscored SCHS 17-3. That third quarter domination by the Lady Blue Devils set the tone the rest of the way. Though SCHS outscored MCH in the fourth quarter 15-12, the Lady Wildcats could not make up their deficit and went on to lose to the Lady Blue Devils 49-31.

Kalli Bishop led SCHS in scoring with 12 points and Emma Walker chipped in 10 in the losing cause.

The Lady Wildcats (16-3, 11-3 Region 6A D2) will try to rebound from this recent setback when they host Greenville on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. SCHS is currently in second place in the region standings behind Taylor County, who is 13-1 in region play.

 

