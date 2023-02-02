Bad third quarter leads to loss for Lady Wildcats at Manchester Published 7:11 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

MANCHESTER, GA – the Schley County Varsity Girls’ Basketball Team (SCHS) went up to Manchester, GA on Tuesday, January 31 with hopes of extending their winning streak to four games with a win over the Lady Blue Devils, but after one half that saw the Lady Wildcats leading 17-16, MCH exploded in the third quarter and outscored SCHS 17-3. That third quarter domination by the Lady Blue Devils set the tone the rest of the way. Though SCHS outscored MCH in the fourth quarter 15-12, the Lady Wildcats could not make up their deficit and went on to lose to the Lady Blue Devils 49-31.

Kalli Bishop led SCHS in scoring with 12 points and Emma Walker chipped in 10 in the losing cause.

The Lady Wildcats (16-3, 11-3 Region 6A D2) will try to rebound from this recent setback when they host Greenville on Friday, February 3 at 6 p.m. SCHS is currently in second place in the region standings behind Taylor County, who is 13-1 in region play.