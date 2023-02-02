Burwell leads GWW Hurricanes to win at Clayton State Published 7:45 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

MORROW, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) bounced back after losing its last game with a 75-71 victory over Clayton State in the Mason Barfield Court on the CSU campus.

GSW junior guard Phillip Burwell had the best game of his career, scoring 26 points and shooting 56 percent from the field. Burwell was one of two Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, along with junior guard Jordan Clark.

GSW improved its record to 10-10 on the season and 3-8 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Hurricanes led most of the way and they outrebounded the Lakers 47-28. GSW’s bench also outperformed CSU’s bench, outscoring them 26-23.

Burwell has now scored in double digits in three of his last four games.

Georgia Southwestern will stay on the road to take on North Georgia (14-4, 7-3) for the second half of their two-game season series. The Hurricanes lost the last meeting to the Nighthawks at the Storm Dome. The teams will tip off at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.