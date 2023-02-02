Lady Hurricanes fall to Clayton State in the final seconds Published 8:43 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

MORROW, GA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball team (GSW) had its two game winning streak snapped with a 64-62 loss at Clayton State University in The Loch on Wednesday night, February 1.

Jaleah Storr tied the game for GSW at 62-62 with 14 seconds remaining off a driving layup before the Lakers answered with a jump shot from Jordan Jones at the other end with two seconds left. GSW had a chance to send the game into overtime, but Ava Jones’ shot at the buzzer was too hard off the glass.

Kayla Langley had a big game for GSW, as she recorded a team-high 20 points while also grabbing eight rebounds. This is Langley’s second 20-plus point game of the season. She was one of three Lady Hurricanes to finish in double figures in scoring, along with Ava Jones and Jolicia Williams.

GSW falls to 17-3 on the season and suffers its second loss in the Peach Belt Conference (9-2). However, the Lady Hurricanes maintain a three-game lead atop the standings after Wednesday’s contests.

The Lady Hurricanes will stay on the road to take on North Georgia (14-6, 6-5 PBC) for the second half of their two-game season series. GSW defeated the Nighthawks 54-52 in the Storm Dome in the last meeting between the two teams on Wednesday, January 4. Tip off from Dahlonega is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 4.