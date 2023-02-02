Lady Jets’ Alexia Dizeko recognized as GCAA Player of Week again Published 5:43 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – Sophomore forward Alexia Dizeko earned Player of the Week honors from the Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) for the third time this year for her conference play with the top-ranked National Junior College Athletic Association Lady Jets. The Lady Jets are now 23 – 1 overall and 10 – 0 in the conference.

Dizeko, 5’ 11’ from Sion, Switzerland, was selected as the GCAA Women’s Division 1 Player of the Week for her performance on the court in the Lady Jets wins over Denmark Technical College and East Georgia. She averaged 21.5 points, six rebounds, 2.5 assists, 3.5 steals and one blocked shot in the back-to-back victories last week.

This is her third GCAA Player of the Week award for the 2022 – 2023 season. She was selected for the week of January 9th, 2023 and November 21st, 2022 prior to receiving the award for the January 30th release.

This is the ninth time in 11 weeks that the Player of the Week award has been given to a Lady Jet Player. Lady Jets Luana Leite and Fanta Gassama have claimed the GCAA Player of the Week award twice this season. The other Lady Jets receiving this honor included: Camryn James and Veronika Palfi.

Aaron Pitts and Nathan Wilson were both selected as the Men’s Player of the Week earlier this season for the Jets.

The Lady Jets will play at home on Saturday, February 4th in a 1 p.m. GCAA game against Andrew College. They will travel to Georgia Highlands on Wednesday, February 8th before hosting Central Georgia Tech on Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m.

The Jets travel to East Georgia on Saturday, February 4th and then return for a game on Wednesday, February 8th for a match-up against South Georgia State at 7 p.m.