Lady Panthers’ Soccer Team opens season with 10-0 rout of Monroe

Published 9:05 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

The Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team started off the 2023 season with a 10-0 victory over Monroe. Left to right back row: Head Coach Savannah Chadd, Cecilia Luna, Jamariah Wilson, Shontae Thomas, Victoria Aguirre, Malashia Scott. Front Row left to right: Britney Gonzalez, GK Olivia Buckley, Genny Jackson, Carmen Hernandez, DeAsia Mann, Ebelin Chavez, Vanesa Aguirre. Photo by Linda Aguirre

ALBANY – The Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team (SCHS) opened the 2023 season on a positive note when they went down to Albany and routed the Monroe Lady Tornadoes 10-0 on Thursday, February 2.

Ebelin Chavez led the Lady Panthers’ attack with five goals, Victoria Aguirre had a hat trick (three goals) and Vanesa Chavez had two goals to round out the goal scoring for SCHS.

SCHS goalkeeper Olivia Buckley had five saves on the night for the Lady Panthers.

SCHS will travel back to Albany on Tuesday, February 7 to take on Dougherty at Hugh Mills Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.

