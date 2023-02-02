Lady Panthers’ Soccer Team opens season with 10-0 rout of Monroe Published 9:05 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

ALBANY – The Sumter County Varsity Girls’ Soccer Team (SCHS) opened the 2023 season on a positive note when they went down to Albany and routed the Monroe Lady Tornadoes 10-0 on Thursday, February 2.

Ebelin Chavez led the Lady Panthers’ attack with five goals, Victoria Aguirre had a hat trick (three goals) and Vanesa Chavez had two goals to round out the goal scoring for SCHS.

SCHS goalkeeper Olivia Buckley had five saves on the night for the Lady Panthers.

SCHS will travel back to Albany on Tuesday, February 7 to take on Dougherty at Hugh Mills Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.