SGTC’s Lady Jets remain number one in the nation for third consecutive week Published 5:56 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets remained in the first-place position in the National Junior College Athletic Association’s (NJCAA) Division I women’s basketball poll released this week. This is the third consecutive week the Lady Jets have earned this honor. It is the only time a South Georgia Technical College men’s or women’s basketball team has received the top ranking in the nation.

The Lady Jets captured a conference and non-conference win this week and stretched their winning streak to 23 consecutive games. They are currently 23 – 1 on the season with the only loss coming during their first game of the season against Gulf Coast, 76 – 61. Gulf Coast had been the top-ranked team prior to a loss and now they are in 7th place.

While South Georgia Technical College remained in the top spot, there was some changes in the top 10 spots in the national poll. Trinity Valley dropped from second place into sixth place after a loss. They are now 19 – 2. Eastern Florida (21- 1) climbed back into second place followed by Northwest Florida State (18 – 2) in the number three spot. Blinn (19 – 1) and Southern Idaho (22 – 2) rounded out the top five places in the poll.

Trinity Valley (19 – 2) fell into sixth place in the rankings followed by Gulf Coast State (18 – 2) Eastern Arizona (21 – 0), Collin (19 – 1) and McLennan (18 – 2) to close out the NJCAA Top 10 teams. Jones (15 – 3), Dodge City (19 – 2), Wabash Valley (21 – 1) Shelton State (17 – 3), and Three Rivers (17 – 2) are in the 11th – 15th spots followed by Indian River State (21 – 3), New Mexico (16- 3), Moberly Area (20 – 2), Casper (19-3) and Barton (17-4) to round out the top 20. South Georgia Technical College is still the only Georgia College ranked in the NJCAA Top 25.

In addition to the 1st place ranking in the national poll, the SGTC Lady Jets also had five players to be recognized for their individual efforts on the court. The five Lady Jets featured in the national rankings include: sophomore center Fanta Gassama, sophomore Loes Rozing, sophomore Alexia Dizeko, sophomore Luana Leite and freshman guard Veronika Palfi.

Gassama, 6’ 1” center from Mataro, Spain, is currently listed as 3rd in the country in total rebounds with 309. She is also listed as 4th in defensive rebounds per game with an average of 9.2 and ranked 6th in total rebounds per game with an average of 13.4. She was also 19th in offensive rebounds per game with an average of 4.3.

Lady Jets sophomore guard Alexia Dizeko, 5’ 11” from Sion, Switzerland, is currently 21st in the nation in total points scored with 364. She is also 41st in field goal percentage shooting making 55.3 percent of her attempts from the floor.

Sophomore guard Luana Leite, 5’ 7” from Sao Paolo, Brazil, and freshman guard Veronika Palfi are both ranked in three-point percentage shooting. Leite is making 49.2% of her attempts and is 2nd in the nation while Palfi is making 44.3 of her attempts and is 10th in the nation.

Sophomore point guard Loes Rozing, 5’ 10” from Heiloo, Netherlands is the other Lady Jet ranked and she is currently 26th in assists per game averaging 4.8.

The Lady Jets game tonight against Central Georgia Tech has been rescheduled until Monday, February 13th at 5:30 p.m. The Lady Jets will host Andrew College at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 4th and then travel to Georgia Highlands on Wednesday, February 8th for a 5:30 p.m. game. They host Central Georgia Tech on Monday, February 13th and then Middle Georgia Prep at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 16th.

They close out the regular season at home on Saturday, February 18th with a 1 p.m. game against Albany Tech and then at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th against East Georgia.