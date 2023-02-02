Sumter County Boys’ Soccer Team opens season with two straight wins Published 10:03 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – The Sumter County Varsity Boys’ Soccer Team (SCHS) started its season off with a bang with an 11-1 rout of the Dougherty Trojans (DHS) on Wednesday, February 1 at Alton Shell Stadium. The very next day, the Panthers went down and unleashed another fury of goals and shellacked the Monroe Tornados by the score of 9-0 in wet and rainy weather.

In the match against DHS, Anthony Duque opened up the scoring for the Panthers in the 38th minute off an assist from Creighton Myers. Shortly thereafter, Leo Diaz scored the first of his two goals of the night off an assist from Evan Garcia.

About five minutes later, Diaz struck again for his second goal off another assist from Myers, making the score 3-0 in favor of the Panthers. DHS gave the Panthers an own goal with 13:23 to go in the first half and Garcia bagged his second goal of the match off a third assist from Myers with 12:19 to go in the half. By this time, the Panthers were firmly in command with a 4-1 lead with more goals on the way.

Six minutes later, SCHS struck for its fifth goal when Jorge Gonzales scored off an assist from Ary Flores. Then with 3:34 to go in the first half, Garcia scored his third goal of the match to give the Panthers a 7-1 lead at halftime.

With 20 minutes to go in the match, Daniel Gomez scored off an assist from Luis Diaz and Francisco Tovar made it 9-1 SCHS when he scored off an assist from Kevin Gomez with 9:20 to go.

Kevaughn Hart got into the scoring column when he netted a goal when he scored off another assist from Ary Flores and the final goal of the match came from another goal by Jose Diaz off another assist from Flores.

In the match against Monroe in Albany on a wet and rainy Thursday evening, the Panthers dominated the entire match and went on to win 9-0. They got two goals from Creighton Myers, two from Leo Diaz, two from Evan Garcia, two from Jorge Gonzales and one from Ary Flores. Myers also had an assist, Flores had two assists and Leo Diaz had one assist in the match.