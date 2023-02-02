Twenty-five GSW Marshals selected to prestigious program Published 6:11 pm Thursday, February 2, 2023

By Chelsea Collins, GSW Director of Marketing and Communications

AMERICUS – Twenty-five students have been selected to one of Georgia Southwestern State University’s (GSW) most prestigious and oldest organizations on campus, the GSW Marshals.

Founded in 1939, the GSW Marshals is an ambassador program designed to serve as university hosts for special events including commencement, convocations and donor receptions among others. Students must be recommended by GSW faculty or staff for their leadership ability, communication skills and enthusiasm for the University. They go through an extensive application and interview process before they are able to be trained in this position.

“Helping these students grow into servant leaders and witnessing how they interact with faculty, staff, board members, alumni and community leaders is quite remarkable,” said David Jenkins, Ed.D., advisor to the GSW Marshals. “The networking opportunities these students are given plays an important role in their college experience.”

The 2022-2023 GSW Marshals include:

Neely Austin, junior nursing major – Smiths Station, AL

Palmer Braunstein, junior management major – Macon, GA

Joseph Cabrera-Santos, junior psychology major – Americus, GA

Callahan Carr, junior nursing major – Americus, GA

Ella Devers, sophomore nursing major – Newnan, GA

Blake Goodin, sophomore management major – Smithville, GA

Kari Hardigree, senior elementary education major – Ochlocknee, GA

Henderson Hurdle, sophomore nursing major – Macon, GA

Jackson Kiff, sophomore marketing major – Montezuma, GA

Bradley Kitchens, senior marketing major – Americus, GA

Emily Larkey, junior fine arts major – Zebulon, GA

Miranda Lawhorn, sophomore special education major – Perry, GA

Denaja Lewis, senior computer science major – Atlanta, GA

Garrett Martin, junior middle grades education major – Perry, GA

Savannah McKleroy, junior English education major – Kathleen, GA

Grace O’Shaughnessy, sophomore psychology major – Manchester, England

Caitlyn Preston, senior exercise major – Arlington, GA

Carrington Price, senior middle grades education major – Fayetteville, GA

Abigail Richey, junior nursing major – Edison, GA

Lauren Shepherd, senior human resource management major – High Springs, FL

Jaleah Storr, junior management major – McDonough, GA

Freddie Updike, junior management major – Americus, GA

Cade Weaver, senior accounting major – Maryville, MO

Jordan Whitening, senior communication & emerging media major – Stone Mountain, GA

Zoe Willis, junior psychology major – Pine Mountain, GA

“Being a Marshal has been one of the best experiences of my college career,” said Kari Hardigree, senior elementary education major from Ochlocknee, Ga. “I have been provided countless opportunities for personal growth and to build connections with members of the community. I have the privilege to give back to my school that has given so much to me.”

The Marshal student organization was originally all females serving as campus hostesses with their first official duty hosting the June 1939 graduation. Former First Lady Rosalynn Carter served as a 1946 marshal. Men were later added to the organization in 1966.

The current advisors for the GSW Marshals are David Jenkins, Ed.D., director of First-Year Experience; Laura Boren, Ph.D., executive vice president for Student Engagement and Success; and Kristi Weaver, GSW First Lady.