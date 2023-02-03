15-6 first quarter run sets the tone for Lady Raiders against Brookwood Published 11:47 pm Friday, February 3, 2023

From Staff Reports

THOMASVILLE – The Southland Academy Lady Raiders (21-2, 8-1 Region 3-AAA) jumped out to a 15-6 lead in the first quarter and used that as a tone setter for the rest of the contest as they would go on to defeat the Brookwood Lady Warriors 33-23 in a low-scoring, defensive affair on Friday, February 3 in Thomasville, GA.

SAR senior guard Riley Mitchell was on her game again as she scored 21 points and very nearly scored as many points as the entire Brookwood team.

The win keeps the Lady Raiders in second place at 8-1 in the GIAA Region 3 standings. They sit behind the Deerfield-Windsor Lady Knights (21-1, 9-0) who are at the top of the region standings.

Speaking of the Lady Knights of DWS, the Lady Wildcats will face them in Albany in the regular season finale on Tuesday, February 7 at 6:30 p.m. Should SAR defeat the Lady Knights on their home floor Tuesday night, they will be tied with DWS in the region standings at 9-1, but will be the #1 seed in the GIAA Region 3-AAA girls’ basketball tournament at the GSW Storm Dome Wednesday through Friday, February 15-17.