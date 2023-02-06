Area Beat Report February 2 through 6, 2023

Published 4:08 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Avriett, Robert Lee (In Jail), 22, Criminal Trespass-Family Violence/Seual Battery – Misdemeanor/Criminal Trespass/Terroristic Threats and Acts/Harassing Phone Calls
  • Carter, Desmond Ibn (In Jail), 43, Hold for Dougherty County
  • Dutcher, Keith Michael (In Jail), Cruelty to Children-Deprivation of Necessary sustenance 1st Degree
  • Knight, Joshua James (In Jail-Rebook), 37, Back for Court
  • Minter, Marquavious (In Jail), 29, Cruelty to Children – 3rd Degree/Theft By Takng-Misdemeanor/Simple Battery-Family Violence/Child Support Bench Warrant
  • Morgan, Tyrone Jyheem (In Jail), 17, Criminal Trespass-Family Violence/Obstructing or hindering persons from making emergency telephone call
  • Peeples, Christopher Bernard (In Jail), 51, Probation Violation
  • Woods, Adina Beatrice (Bonded Out), 27, Criminal Trespass
  • Halstead, Charles Franklin (In Jail), 42, Aggravated Assault/Battery/Driving while license suspended or revoked/Kidnapping
  • Heath, Granite Leon (Weekender), 25, Sentenced to Weekend
  • Jones, Tyiah Camry Bennae (Bonded Out), 22, Driving too fast for conditions/Driving while unlicensed
  • Journey, Stacey Elenzer (In Jail), 30, Battery/Criminal Damage to Property – second degree/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers
  • King, Raquaille Quantrarrious (In Jail), 19, Failure to Appear
  • Mann, Lester Benail (In Jail), 42, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Probation Violation
  • Mathis, Quantavious Quashaun (In Jail), 24, City Probation
  • Scott, Latessa Nicole (In Jail), 28, Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Seat Belt Violation
  • Wilson, Kirone Tramaine (In Jail), 21, Disorderly Conduct/Obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers/Criminal Interference with government property

 

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/2

  • 352 McMath Mill Rd. at Sumter County Jail at 4:59 a.m., Pickup/Transport Prisoner
  • 127 William Bowen Point Rd. at Sumter County Ag Office at 7:15 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 128 GA Hwy 45 South at 9:03 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 19 S at Little Bear Branch Rd. at 9:25 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 1160 GA Hwy 308 at 12:26 p.m., Unsecured Door
  • 285 GA Hwy 49 North at 1:07 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 133 Quail Dr. at 3:51 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • SGTC Parkway at Old Andersonville Rd. at 5:56 p.m., Accident Report
  • 193 Basket Factory Dr. at GA Cold Storage at 7:36 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 602 Hwy 280 West at 12:47 a.m., Theft

2/3

  • GA Hwy 195 North at Lamar Road SLEC Lobby at 9:24 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • McLittle Bridge Rd. about GA Hwy 377 at 11:52 a.m., Assist Motorist
  • 110 US Hwy 280 West at Gas N Go Express at 12:44 p.m., Information for officer
  • 63 Valley Dr. at Furlow Charter School at 2:02 p.m., Information for officer
  • US Hwy 280 West at New Point Church Rd. Lighthouse at 1:25 a.m., Traffic Accident

 

  • 163 Jimmy Wolfe Dr. at 4:21 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 294 Bob Hale Rd. at 4:40 p.m., Information for officer
  • Hwy 280 East at 9:34 p.m., Information for officer
  • 318 Cartwright Rd. at 12:56 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 173 Grover Dr. at 1:12 a.m., Alarm Activation

2/4

  • 506 Us Hwy 280 E. at Get N Go at 8:36 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • 1377 Brady Rd. at 2:53 p.m., Theft
  • 318 Railroad Dr. at 2:59 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 999 Shiloh Rd. at 3:36 p.m., Burglary
  • 122 Santa Rosa Dr. at 3:20 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 49 and Old Andersonville Rd. at 2 a.m., Accident Report
  • GA Hwy 19 North at Shiloh Rd. at 2:35 p.m., Accident Involving Deer

2/5

  • GA Hwy 27 E. at MP 24 at 3:55 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • Lamar Rd. and Tim Tucker Rd. at 4:51 p.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
  • 186 Railroad St. at 5:47 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 129 Swisher Rd. at 7:12 p.m., Domestic disturbance
  • 404 West Ellaville St. Apt. 2A at 8:29 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 309 Buttercup Lane at 10:57 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sunset Park Dr. at 2:18 a.m., Traffic Stop/Failure to obey stop sign
  • US Hwy 19 South at Old Dawson Rd. at 2:56 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • 1500 block of E. Lamar St. at 7:58 a.m., Assist Another Agency
  • 3685 US Hwy 280 East at 3:07 p.m., Animal Complaint

 

 

