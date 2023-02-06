GSW Baseball Team earns split in season-opening South Florida tour Published 6:14 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Georgia Southwestern State University Baseball Team earned a split in South Florida this past weekend. On Friday, February 3, the Hurricanes lost to Palm Beach Atlantic University 2-1 in a pitchers’ dual, but rebounded on Saturday, February 4, with an 8-4 victory over Lynn University in nearby Boca Raton, FL.

In the loss to PBA on Friday, the Hurricanes tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh inning on a sacrifice fly to right field from Jared White. However, later in the inning, PBA broke the tie on an RBI bunt single from Elias Machado that scored what would eventually be the winning run.

Nick McCollum was the starting pitcher for the Hurricanes. In six inning of work, McCollum gave up a run on three hits, walked one and struck out four. Brandt Sundean came on in relief of McCollum and ended up taking the loss for GSW. In two inning of work, Sundean gave up one run on three hits, walked one and struck out one.

In Game 2 against Lynn University in Boca Raton on Saturday, the Hurricanes found their offense, as they get their first win of the young season in an 8-4 victory over the Fighting Knights. The Hurricanes fell behind earl, giving up three runs on four hits in the first inning, but came back and grabbed the lead in the top of the third inning. A throwing error started the inning. Then the floodgates opened up for GSW, as six Hurricanes would reach base safely as they put up four runs in the inning.

GSW would add to its lead in the eighth inning with a grand slam home run from third baseman Grant McDonel, which put the Hurricanes out in front by five runs. LU would score a run in the bottom of the inning on an RBI single, which brought the runner home due to an error earlier in the half inning. However, that would be as close as the Fighting Knights would get, as GSW would take the contest 8-4.

McDonel went 2 for 2 at the plate with four RBIs from the grand slam home run and starting pitcher Rijnaldo Euson ended up getting the win for GSW. Euson gave up three runs on eight hits and had eight strikeouts on the day. Grant Adams came on in relief of Euson and earned the save. In four innings of work, Adams gave up a run on five hits, walked one batter and struck out three.

The Hurricanes will begin a three-game series at home on Friday, February 10, against Maryville University from St. Louis, MO. First pitch for Friday’s game is scheduled for 6 p.m.