Hurricanes lose in overtime at North Georgia Published 4:33 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The Georgia Southwestern State University men’s basketball team (GSW) lost on a late missed three-pointer and North Georgia went on to defeat GSW 77-75 in overtime at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4.

Phillip Burwell had his second-best scoring output of the season as he scored 20 points and grabbed three rebounds. Burwell has now scored in double digits in three consecutive games. He was one of two players who scored in double digits, joining Brian Tolefree, who scored 13 points and grabbed four boards.

The loss drops GSW to 10-11 on the season and 3-9 in Peach Belt Conference play.

The Hurricanes will continue their road trip as they head down to St. Augustine, FL on Wednesday, February 8, to take on the Saints of Flagler College (11-2, 5-7 PBC) for the second half of their two-game season series. In the last meeting between the two teams, GSW lost to the Saints in the Storm Dome by the score of 83-72. Tip off from St. Augustine is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.