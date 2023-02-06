Lady Hurricanes lose in the final seconds at North Georgia Published 5:02 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

DAHLONEGA, GA – The 10th-ranked Georgia Southwestern State University women’s basketball (GSW) suffered its second straight defeat with a 73-72 loss to North Georgia at the Convocation Center on the UNG campus Saturday afternoon, February 4.

Jacquelyn Levay sank two free throws to extend the lead for GSW at 72-64 with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter. However, the Lady Nighthawks began their comeback and took the lead with 10 seconds left on a layup from Niyah Lutz. The Lady Hurricanes tried to score a basket in the closing seconds, but turned the ball over with four seconds left.

This was a heartbreaking loss for the Lady Hurricanes, as they led the entire game until the final 10 seconds when Lutz scored the game-winning basket for the Lady Nighthawks.

Levay, Ava Jones, and Jaleah Storr each scored 16 points to lead GSW. Levay shot 55 percent from the field and grabbed four rebounds. Jones posted a double-double with 12 rebounds as she shot 50 percent from the field. Storr shot 55 percent from the field, as well as being a contributor defensively, adding a steal and two rebounds.

GSW will stay on the road to take on Flagler College (6-16, 3-9 PBC) for the second half of their two-game season series. In the previous meeting between the two teams, the Lady Hurricanes defeated the Saints 67-52 in the Storm Dome. Tip off from St. Augustine, FL is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.