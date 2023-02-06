South Georgia Tech named the best Community College in Georgia by Intelligent.com Published 2:24 pm Monday, February 6, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College has been named as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2023 by Intelligent.com. This announcement was made by SGTC President Dr. John Watford. This is the fourth consecutive year that SGTC has earned this distinction by two different organizations.

Niche.com selected SGTC as the Best Community College in Georgia for 2020, 2021, and 2022 and now Intelligent.com has recognized South Georgia Tech for 2023. The Intelligent.com complete rankings can be assessed at: https://www.intelligent.com/best-community-colleges/georgia/#south_georgia_technical_college.

“South Georgia Technical College has a tremendous reputation for providing an outstanding two-year education that prepares students for the workforce,” Dr. Watford said. “We are very pleased Intelligent.com has recognized the extraordinary value that South Georgia Technical College provides and has been providing our state for the past 75 years. We have a proud past and a promising future. This ranking provides external validation about the quality and excellence in technical education that we provide.”

Dr. Watford gave credit to the community as well as the faculty, staff, and students at South Georgia Technical College. “This ranking is a testament to the faculty, staff and students at South Georgia Technical College and to our business and industry partners. Students attend South Georgia Technical College because of the outstanding faculty and staff here who continuously work for the betterment of students. Our professionals are helping students enroll, remain in classes, and become educated and trained for the careers of their choice. Then we work with business and industry partners to help place students in the workplace. This type of cooperation and hard work is what has helped us to be the top community college in Georgia for the fourth consecutive year.”

South Georgia Technical College was awarded Intelligent Pick on the Intelligent.com final list. Intelligent.com implements a unique methodology that ranks each institution on a scale from 0 to 100 across six categories. SGTC received a 99.4 score. The scoring system compares each school to tuition costs, admission, retention, and graduation rates, faculty, reputation, and the student resources provided for online students. It also seeks input from students and parents.

Studies show that obtaining a degree increases income substantially, with graduates earning 84% more than those with only high school diplomas or those without a completed GED. The percentage difference in earnings continues to grow with higher learning degrees.

“South Georgia Technical College is an excellent choice for an individual that is interested in finding the career of a lifetime. We offer students the ‘complete college experience’ with over 200 different associate degree, diploma, or technical certificate of credit programs,” said Dr. Watford.

Partnerships with industry leaders such as Caterpillar, John Deere, Georgia Power, Delta, and others have helped the college to earn world-wide recognition in graduating students in heavy equipment technology while also taking advantage of the complete college experience including on-campus housing, a full-service cafeteria, nationally ranked men’s and women’s intercollegiate basketball, intramural sports, and clubs and student organizations. The college also highlights particularly successful students through its Student of Excellence program and by participation in the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL). The college has also had students nationally recognized in its SkillsUSA, National Technical Honor Society, and Phi Beta Lambda organizations.

South Georgia Technical College is one of the oldest technical colleges in Georgia. It was officially established in 1948 and is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2023. SGTC is also the longest continually operating aviation maintenance training facility in the United States. The SGTC Lady Jets intercollegiate Division I National Junior College Athletic Association women’s basketball team is currently ranked number one in the nation.

To apply or for more information contact the SGTC admissions office at 229-931-2394 in Americus or 229-271-4040 for the Crisp County Center campus. Students can begin applying now for the eight-week Spring Semester c-term which begins March 13th.

Intelligent.com provides unbiased research to help students make informed decisions about higher education programs. The website offers curated guides that include the best degree programs as well as information about financial aid, internships, and even study strategies. With comprehensive, user-friendly guides and hundreds of program rankings, Intelligent.com is a trusted source among students and prospective students. To learn more, please visit https://www.intelligent.com/.