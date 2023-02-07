Area Beat Report February 6
Published 1:09 pm Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Sharit, Cherokee Margaret Sky (In Jail), 21, Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – Allowing child to witness felony batter and family violence 3rd degree
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/6
- Sumter County Courthouse at 9:23 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 319 Dowdy Road at 3:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:21 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 2366 Brady Rd. at 5:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1058 Hwy 19 South at 5:24 p.m., Traffic Accident
- Hwy 19 South at 6:01 p.m., Suspicious Person
- Hwy 280 East at MM 16 at 7:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/no visible headlights
- Hwy 280 E. at WAL-MART parking lot at 9:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle entering median lane
- E. Lamar St. and Tripp St. at 12:55 a.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle with expired tag