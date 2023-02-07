Area Beat Report February 6

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Sharit, Cherokee Margaret Sky (In Jail), 21, Battery – Family Violence/Cruelty to Children – Allowing child to witness felony batter and family violence 3rd degree

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/6

  • Sumter County Courthouse at 9:23 a.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 319 Dowdy Road at 3:02 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 500 W. Lamar St. at Sumter County Courthouse at 3:21 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 2366 Brady Rd. at 5:04 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1058 Hwy 19 South at 5:24 p.m., Traffic Accident
  • Hwy 19 South at 6:01 p.m., Suspicious Person
  • Hwy 280 East at MM 16 at 7:02 p.m., Traffic Stop/no visible headlights
  • Hwy 280 E. at WAL-MART parking lot at 9:47 p.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle entering median lane
  • E. Lamar St. and Tripp St. at 12:55 a.m., Traffic Stop/Vehicle with expired tag

