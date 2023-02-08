Lady Panthers lose fourth straight at Dodge County Published 3:36 pm Wednesday, February 8, 2023

From Staff Reports

EASTMAN, GA – The Sumter County Lady Panthers (SCHS) came into their GHSA Region 1-AA match up against the 21-1 Dodge County Lady Indians (DC) hoping to “get out of Dodge” with a monumental upset. Unfortunately for SCHS, however, DC jumped out to a 32-10 lead at halftime and set the tone the rest of the way. Though the Lady Panthers played better in the second half and outscored DC 13-9 in the fourth quarter, the deficit was still too much to overcome and SCHS went on to lose to the Lady Indians 57-33 on Tuesday, February 7 at Dodge County High School.

This is the fourth straight defeat for SCHS and it drops the Lady Panthers to 3-19 overall and they are in fifth place in the region standings at 3-7.

Janiyah Edwards led SCHS in scoring with 14 points and Haley Moore had six in the losing cause.

The Lady Indians (21-1, 11-0 Region 1-AA) were led in scoring by Altierra Gooch with 23 points and Jamaura Mizell poured in 15 in the winning cause.

The Lady Panthers will finish out the regular season with home games on Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11. They will host Worth County on Friday at 6 p.m. and will host Jeff Davis on Senior Night on Saturday at 6 p.m.