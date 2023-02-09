Area Beat Report February 7 through 9, 2023

Published 1:21 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

By Ken Gustafson

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary

  • Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
  • Johnson, Ray Anthony (Bonded Out), 60, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked
  • Sowell, Nehemiah Mark (In Jail), 56, Failure to Appear
  • Lewis, Marcus Antonio (In Jail), 37, Public Indecency
  • Welborn, Tovaris Teswan (In Jail), 29, Possession Of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports

2/7

  • 115 Bo Dr. at 9:37 a.m., Civil Matter
  • 102 US Hwy 19 N at Bert’s Upholstery at 9:49 a.m., Damage to Property
  • 301 West Main St. at 1:08 p.m., Civil Matter
  • Courthouse Barbara Battle Way at 2:31 p.m., Theft of Lost or mislaid property
  • 738 Hwy 118 at 2:45 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
  • US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 12:52 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Failure to have license on person
  • 202 Southwestern Circle at 2:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 574 Hwy 49 N at 3:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
  • US Hwy 280 E. at Trail Lane at 3:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
  • 186 Railroad St. at 3:48 a.m., Civil Disturbance
  • 131 Hillsdale Dr. at 3 p.m., Welfare Check
  • 1847 Hwy 30 West at 3:17 p.m., Vehicle Theft
  • W. Lamar St. at Morgan St. at 6:48 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
  • Hwy 27 E. and 280 East at 6:54 p.m., Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights

2/8

  • 971 Brady Rd. Lot 18 at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 4:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
  • Sumter County Courthouse at 3:51 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
  • 122 Highway 45 North at 4:57 p.m., Suicide Threat
  • 404 West Ellaville St. at Apt. 1A at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • 155 Dogwood Dr. off Hwy 49 South at 5:09 p.m., Civil Matter
  • 131 Georgia Forest Rd. at 5:27 p.m., Burglary Attempt
  • 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 8:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • 149 Freeman St. at 10:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 1687 Georgia Hwy 27 East at 10:20 p.m., Animal Complaint
  • 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 10:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
  • GA Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Road at 10:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Obscured or Missing License Plate
  • 117 Deer Field Rd. at 10:50 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
  • 604 Southwestern Circle at 10:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
  • GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 12:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding

2/9

  • 164 Briar Patch Circle at 3:08 a.m., Suspicious Person

