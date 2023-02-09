Area Beat Report February 7 through 9, 2023
Published 1:21 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Arrest Summary
- Harvey, John Emory (In Jail), 56, Criminal Trespass/Probation Violation
- Johnson, Ray Anthony (Bonded Out), 60, DUI-Alcohol/Driving while license suspended or revoked
- Sowell, Nehemiah Mark (In Jail), 56, Failure to Appear
- Lewis, Marcus Antonio (In Jail), 37, Public Indecency
- Welborn, Tovaris Teswan (In Jail), 29, Possession Of Marijuana with intent to distribute/Fleeing or attempting to elude police officer
Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Media Incident Reports
2/7
- 115 Bo Dr. at 9:37 a.m., Civil Matter
- 102 US Hwy 19 N at Bert’s Upholstery at 9:49 a.m., Damage to Property
- 301 West Main St. at 1:08 p.m., Civil Matter
- Courthouse Barbara Battle Way at 2:31 p.m., Theft of Lost or mislaid property
- 738 Hwy 118 at 2:45 p.m., Financial Transaction/Card Fraud
- US Hwy 19 N at Mile Marker 14 at 12:52 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding/Failure to have license on person
- 202 Southwestern Circle at 2:38 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 574 Hwy 49 N at 3:09 a.m., Accident Involving Deer
- US Hwy 280 E. at Trail Lane at 3:21 a.m., Traffic Stop/Warning for Speeding
- 186 Railroad St. at 3:48 a.m., Civil Disturbance
- 131 Hillsdale Dr. at 3 p.m., Welfare Check
- 1847 Hwy 30 West at 3:17 p.m., Vehicle Theft
- W. Lamar St. at Morgan St. at 6:48 p.m., Traffic Stop/Expired or no registration or title
- Hwy 27 E. and 280 East at 6:54 p.m., Traffic Stop/Defective or no headlights
2/8
- 971 Brady Rd. Lot 18 at 2:07 a.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 4:41 a.m., Alarm Activation
- Sumter County Courthouse at 3:51 p.m., Lost or Stolen Tag
- 122 Highway 45 North at 4:57 p.m., Suicide Threat
- 404 West Ellaville St. at Apt. 1A at 4:58 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- 155 Dogwood Dr. off Hwy 49 South at 5:09 p.m., Civil Matter
- 131 Georgia Forest Rd. at 5:27 p.m., Burglary Attempt
- 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 8:17 p.m., Alarm Activation
- 149 Freeman St. at 10:19 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 1687 Georgia Hwy 27 East at 10:20 p.m., Animal Complaint
- 1617 E. Lamar St. at Baldwin Agency at 10:36 p.m., Alarm Activation
- GA Hwy 27 East at Browns Mill Pond Road at 10:44 p.m., Traffic Stop/Obscured or Missing License Plate
- 117 Deer Field Rd. at 10:50 p.m., Suspicious Vehicle
- 604 Southwestern Circle at 10:57 p.m., Domestic Disturbance
- GA Hwy 49 N at Mile Marker 24 at 12:34 a.m., Traffic Stop/Speeding
2/9
- 164 Briar Patch Circle at 3:08 a.m., Suspicious Person