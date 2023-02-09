Gary Prince named SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology Published 4:45 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

AMERICUS – South Georgia Technical College President Dr. John Watford announced that Gary Prince of Leesburg has been appointed as the SGTC Chief Information Officer over Technology. Prince will report to SGTC Vice President of Administrative Affairs Lea Coe. The new appointment is effective immediately.

Prince has been working full-time with South Georgia Technical College since 2001 as the Information Systems Administrator, Technical Support Specialist and as a Computer Information Systems Instructor. He was the Information Systems Administrator for the college from 2018 until now. He served as the college’s Technical Support Specialist from 2012 until 2018 and worked as a Computer Information Systems Instructor from 2001 – 2011.

Prior to joining South Georgia Technical College, Prince was Management of Information Systems Director for Dorminy Medical Center in Fitzgerald. He also worked with Volt Technical Services in Kennesaw and Bellsouth Systems Integration and Hewlett Packard in Atlanta. He was named to the Chief Information Officer position following the retirement of IT Director Dianne Trueblood.

As the Chief Information Officer, Prince will be responsible for directing the strategic information technology planning of the college and the day-to-day operations of the Information Technology Department to include planning, organizing and directing the technology support services of the college. He will also oversee the information and data integrity of the college; establish the infrastructure to support and guide the individual departments in computing and IT efforts, provide project management as needed dealing with information systems and to ensure the overall success in development of information systems. He will manage and oversee the financial/budget operation of the IT department.

Prince will also train, assign, direct, supervise and evaluate the work of technology support personnel and provide project management as needed. He will ensure that all computer hardware, peripherals, and software needs for the administrative and academic needs of the college are identified, ordered, inventoried and maintained. He will oversee the network infrastructure and information security for the college as well as other duties and assignments.

Prince has a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science from Southern Poly Technical State University. He is a Microsoft Certified Systems Administration and Comptia A+ Certified in Network and Security.

Gary and his wife, Wendy, have been married for 28 years and have three children, Matthew, Benjamin and Anna. He is also a member of First Baptist Church of Leesburg.