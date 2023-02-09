Lady Jets remain undefeated in conference with 62 – 49 win over Georgia Highlands Published 1:30 pm Thursday, February 9, 2023

From Staff Reports

ROME, GA – The number one nationally ranked South Georgia Technical College Lady Jets secured their 24th consecutive win with a 62 – 49 Georgia Collegiate Athletic Association (GCAA) victory over Georgia Highlands College and former Lady Jet head coach Brandon Harrell in Rome last night to move to 11 – 0 and 24 – 1.

Georgia Highlands, which finished second in the nation last season under Coach Harrell, is currently tied with Albany Tech for the third-place position in the GCAA standings. Georgia Highlands is now 6 – 5 and 11 – 14. East Georgia State is second with a 7 – 3 and 16 -4 record. Central Georgia Tech is in fifth place at 2 – 9 and Andrew College is sixth at 0 – 10.

The Lady Jets and Georgia Highlands started the game off slowly with both teams only posting nine points each by the end of the first 10-minute quarter. South Georgia Tech stepped it up in the second quarter and had established a 27 – 16 lead at the end of the first half.

South Georgia Tech outscored Georgia Highlands 17 – 15 in the third quarter and the two teams matched each other bucket for bucket with 18 points each in the fourth quarter to allow the Lady Jets to take the 62 – 49 decision.

The Lady Jets were playing without leading rebounder Fanta Gassama, who is out with an ankle injury. Sophomore Alexia Dizeko stepped up and posted a double-double for the Lady Jets with 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead them in both categories. She also had four assists, three steals, and one blocked shot.

Sophomore Luana Leite was the only other Lady Jet in double figures. She came away with a total of 13 points, three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot. Susana Yepes and Camryn James came off the bench to post eight points each for the Lady Jets. James also pulled down nine rebounds.

Closing out the scoring for the Lady Jets were Loes Rozing with six points, five rebounds, five assists and one steal; Da’Nae Williams with five points; and Laurie Caliste who contributed three points and three rebounds.

The Lady Jets return to the court tonight when they host Andrew College in a rescheduled game. Game time is 5:30 p.m. in the hanger. The Lady Jets will finish out the regular season at home. They will play another rescheduled game on Monday, February 13th when they host Central Georgia Tech at 5:30 p.m. They take on Middle Georgia Prep on Thursday, February 16th at 5:30 p.m. and then host Albany Tech in a double-header with the Jets at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, February 18th. The Jets and Lady Jets will also be at home on Saturday, February 25th for Sophomore/Alumni Day. The Lady Jets play East Georgia at 1 p.m. and the Jets host Georgia Highlands at 3 p.m.